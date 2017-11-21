Skip to main content

We're 30!

11/21/2017 07:00AM ● Published by Robert Frey

Acadiana LifeStyle Celebrates 30 Years

This issue marks the 30th Anniversary of Acadiana LifeStyle. Over the years, this publication has seen many changes come and go. But, one thing has remained constant – founding publishers Art and Connie Suberbielle’s dedication to providing Acadiana with a publication that “educates, informs, entertains and inspires.”

Acadiana LifeStyle began in 1987. It was intended to be one-time publication that would feature a gift guide to supplement radio station KANE’s holiday promotion. Advertising was placed around stories about the community, particularly the Annual Christmas Tour of Homes. The response from the community was profound. It quickly became clear that Acadiana LifeStyle would not be the one-time publication it was intended to be. 

Now, 30 years later, the publication has evolved and grown in countless ways. Acadiana LifeStyle distributes 17,500 issues each month to a five-parish coverage area. While we’re very proud of our large distribution area, if you can’t seem to find a copy, we have each month’s issue on our website in flipbook format. We’re very social these days…as in media. You can follow along with all the fun on Facebook and Instagram. 

Through all of changes Acadiana LifeStyle has experienced, the foremost goal is, as always, to celebrate the people, places, businesses, sights, sounds, tastes, culture, heritage and beauty of Acadiana.  

Here are a few readers’ responses to recent stories.

 “Around the 1st of every month I look forward to the cover feature. The photography in the whole magazine is great! My go-to sections are Focus and Events. They give me a quick snapshot of what’s happening. I also really like the new HomeStyle section. I’m a big fan of the Progress issue each March. It helps me to keep up with the changes in the business community. 

The October issue’s feature article, ‘Bones Of Titanium & Nerves Of Steel’ by Suzanne Ferrera was very good and led me to make a donation to Peyton Murphy and his family on YouCaring.com. 

The Acadiana LifeStyle team does such a wonderful job capturing the generosity, spirit and ‘LifeStyle,’ which Acadiana is known for around the world.”

Fran Thibodeaux, Executive Director

Iberia Parish Convention & Visitor’s Bureau


 “I honestly truly enjoyed the October issue regarding Breast Cancer Awareness. I think Acadiana LifeStyle was able to take such an unfortunate circumstance and diagnosis and make it into something worth fighting for. We all need to continue supporting each other, the cause itself, awareness and more! 

Job very well done in accomplishing this, Acadiana LifeStyle.” 

Beth GuidryExecutive Director 

St. Martin Economic Development Authority


 “The Champs story in the September issue is amazing! As the mother of an 8th grade football player at Belle Place Middle School and a medic, this story hit home when it broke on the news last year. Thank you for running the Steven Champ Story. I hope schools acknowledge the importance of AEDs on school campuses and at athletic events. I hope this story generates more donations to schools in need.” 


Melissa Witzell




In Print, Today

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/22/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Camellia Crossing: Acadiana's Gleaux Run

    11/22/2017
    05:30PM

    Ready. Set. Gleaux! On Thanksgiving Eve (Nov 22nd), light up the night sky with us by wearing th...

  • Camellia Crossing Acadiana's Gleaux Run

    11/22/2017
    05:30PM

    On Thanksgiving Eve (Nov 22nd), light up the night sky with us by wearing things that GLEAUX as w...

  • Ladies Night Karaoke

    11/22/2017
    09:00PM — 02:00AM

    Double whammy! Not only is Karaoke back every Wednesday, but so is Ladies Night! Ladies, come in ...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/23/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/24/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/25/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/27/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/28/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

