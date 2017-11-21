Artist Spaces

Shadows at The Shadows 11/22/2017 10:00AM — 04:00PM Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

Camellia Crossing: Acadiana's Gleaux Run 11/22/2017 05:30PM Ready. Set. Gleaux! On Thanksgiving Eve (Nov 22nd), light up the night sky with us by wearing th...

Camellia Crossing Acadiana's Gleaux Run 11/22/2017 05:30PM On Thanksgiving Eve (Nov 22nd), light up the night sky with us by wearing things that GLEAUX as w...

Ladies Night Karaoke 11/22/2017 09:00PM — 02:00AM Double whammy! Not only is Karaoke back every Wednesday, but so is Ladies Night! Ladies, come in ...

Shadows at The Shadows 11/23/2017 10:00AM — 04:00PM Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

Shadows at The Shadows 11/24/2017 10:00AM — 04:00PM Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

Shadows at The Shadows 11/25/2017 10:00AM — 04:00PM Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

Live piano music @ Cooper St. Coffeehouse with Susan Doreen 11/26/2017 09:00AM — 12:00PM Solo piano music every Sunday from 9a-12p at Cooper Street Coffehouse in Jeanerette, LA with musi...

Santa's Coming to All Seasons 11/26/2017 02:00PM — 05:30PM Dress up the family and come for a FREE meet & greet with Santa! Feel free to bring your photo ...

Shadows at The Shadows 11/27/2017 10:00AM — 04:00PM Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

Shadows at The Shadows 11/28/2017 10:00AM — 04:00PM Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

Ladies Night Karaoke 11/29/2017 09:00PM — 02:00AM Double whammy! Not only is Karaoke back every Wednesday, but so is Ladies Night! Ladies, come in ...

"A Christmas Story" 11/30/2017 07:55PM Abbey Player presents "A Christmas Story" written by Jean Shepard. This is an endearing and delig...

The Oil Center's 24th Annual Festival of Lights 12/01/2017 05:00PM — 09:00PM A nostalgic tradition. Stop, shop and roll on a horse drawn carriage ride, and take photos with S...

"A Christmas Story" 12/01/2017 07:55PM Abbey Player presents "A Christmas Story" written by Jean Shepard. This is an endearing and delig...

NISH Baseball Arts & Crafts Festival 12/02/2017 09:00AM — 04:00PM Arts & crafts vendor booths, food, raffle, talent show

Family Workshop: Holiday Printing with Ben Koch 12/02/2017 01:00PM — 03:00PM Using Francis Pavy's “Lake Arthur Lotus” for inspiration, local artist Ben Koch will teach a foam...

Live piano music @ Cooper St. Coffeehouse with Susan Doreen 12/03/2017 09:00AM — 12:00PM Solo piano music every Sunday from 9a-12p at Cooper Street Coffehouse in Jeanerette, LA with musi...

"A Christmas Story" 12/03/2017 07:55PM Abbey Player presents "A Christmas Story" written by Jean Shepard. This is an endearing and delig...

Toddler Time 12/06/2017 10:00AM — 11:00AM Parents and their children will enjoy story time, songs with finger play, participate in a hands-...

Ladies Night Karaoke 12/06/2017 09:00PM — 02:00AM Double whammy! Not only is Karaoke back every Wednesday, but so is Ladies Night! Ladies, come in ...

"A Christmas Story" 12/07/2017 07:55PM Abbey Player presents "A Christmas Story" written by Jean Shepard. This is an endearing and delig...

"A Christmas Story" 12/08/2017 07:55PM Abbey Player presents "A Christmas Story" written by Jean Shepard. This is an endearing and delig...

Shadows Holiday Craft Fair 12/09/2017 09:00AM — 03:00PM The Shadows-on-the-Teche has rescheduled our Fall Arts and Crafts Fair, and just in time to finis...

Shadows Holiday Craft Fair 12/09/2017 09:00AM — 03:00PM The Shadows-on-the-Teche has rescheduled our Fall Arts and Crafts Fair, and just in time to finis...

Yoga in the Galleries 12/09/2017 11:00AM — 12:00PM Join us on the second Saturday each month for yoga at the Hilliard Museum led by an RYT-200 certi...

Faith House Presents An Evening of Hope; A Tribute to Prince 12/09/2017 06:00PM — 10:10PM Faith House is proud to announce this year’s annual fundraising event to benefit survivors of ...

Live piano music @ Cooper St. Coffeehouse with Susan Doreen 12/10/2017 09:00AM — 12:00PM Solo piano music every Sunday from 9a-12p at Cooper Street Coffehouse in Jeanerette, LA with musi...

City of Broussard Christmas Parade 12/10/2017 01:00PM Starting at the intersection of S. Morgan down Albertsons Pkwy., come to the city of Broussard fo...

"A Christmas Story" 12/10/2017 07:55PM Abbey Player presents "A Christmas Story" written by Jean Shepard. This is an endearing and delig...