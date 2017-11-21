Skip to main content

Acadiana Lifestyle

Artist Spaces

11/21/2017 07:00AM ● Published by Robert Frey

Gallery: Artist Spaces Exhibition [15 Images] Click any image to expand.

Artist Spaces

September 8, 2017 

Photos by Mary Rozas

The Artist Spaces exhibition by Tina Freeman opened at the Hilliard University Art Museum on September 8. The exhibition captures the studio practices of 20 contemporary artists based in New Orleans. It will remain open until May 5, 2018.


In Print, Today Artist Spaces Exhibition Tina Freeman Hilliard University Art Museum

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/22/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Camellia Crossing: Acadiana's Gleaux Run

    11/22/2017
    05:30PM

    Ready. Set. Gleaux! On Thanksgiving Eve (Nov 22nd), light up the night sky with us by wearing th...

  • Camellia Crossing Acadiana's Gleaux Run

    11/22/2017
    05:30PM

    On Thanksgiving Eve (Nov 22nd), light up the night sky with us by wearing things that GLEAUX as w...

  • Ladies Night Karaoke

    11/22/2017
    09:00PM — 02:00AM

    Double whammy! Not only is Karaoke back every Wednesday, but so is Ladies Night! Ladies, come in ...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/23/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/24/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/25/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/27/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/28/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/22/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Camellia Crossing: Acadiana's Gleaux Run

    11/22/2017
    05:30PM

    Ready. Set. Gleaux! On Thanksgiving Eve (Nov 22nd), light up the night sky with us by wearing th...

  • Camellia Crossing Acadiana's Gleaux Run

    11/22/2017
    05:30PM

    On Thanksgiving Eve (Nov 22nd), light up the night sky with us by wearing things that GLEAUX as w...

  • Ladies Night Karaoke

    11/22/2017
    09:00PM — 02:00AM

    Double whammy! Not only is Karaoke back every Wednesday, but so is Ladies Night! Ladies, come in ...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/23/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/24/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/25/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Live piano music @ Cooper St. Coffeehouse with Susan Doreen

    11/26/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Solo piano music every Sunday from 9a-12p at Cooper Street Coffehouse in Jeanerette, LA with musi...

  • Santa's Coming to All Seasons

    11/26/2017
    02:00PM — 05:30PM

    Dress up the family and come for a FREE meet & greet with Santa! Feel free to bring your photo ...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/27/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/28/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Ladies Night Karaoke

    11/29/2017
    09:00PM — 02:00AM

    Double whammy! Not only is Karaoke back every Wednesday, but so is Ladies Night! Ladies, come in ...

  • "A Christmas Story"

    11/30/2017
    07:55PM

    Abbey Player presents "A Christmas Story" written by Jean Shepard. This is an endearing and delig...

  • The Oil Center's 24th Annual Festival of Lights

    12/01/2017
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    A nostalgic tradition. Stop, shop and roll on a horse drawn carriage ride, and take photos with S...

  • "A Christmas Story"

    12/01/2017
    07:55PM

    Abbey Player presents "A Christmas Story" written by Jean Shepard. This is an endearing and delig...

  • NISH Baseball Arts & Crafts Festival

    12/02/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00PM

    Arts & crafts vendor booths, food, raffle, talent show

  • Family Workshop: Holiday Printing with Ben Koch

    12/02/2017
    01:00PM — 03:00PM

    Using Francis Pavy's “Lake Arthur Lotus” for inspiration, local artist Ben Koch will teach a foam...

  • Live piano music @ Cooper St. Coffeehouse with Susan Doreen

    12/03/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Solo piano music every Sunday from 9a-12p at Cooper Street Coffehouse in Jeanerette, LA with musi...

  • "A Christmas Story"

    12/03/2017
    07:55PM

    Abbey Player presents "A Christmas Story" written by Jean Shepard. This is an endearing and delig...

  • Toddler Time

    12/06/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Parents and their children will enjoy story time, songs with finger play, participate in a hands-...

  • Ladies Night Karaoke

    12/06/2017
    09:00PM — 02:00AM

    Double whammy! Not only is Karaoke back every Wednesday, but so is Ladies Night! Ladies, come in ...

  • "A Christmas Story"

    12/07/2017
    07:55PM

    Abbey Player presents "A Christmas Story" written by Jean Shepard. This is an endearing and delig...

  • "A Christmas Story"

    12/08/2017
    07:55PM

    Abbey Player presents "A Christmas Story" written by Jean Shepard. This is an endearing and delig...

  • Shadows Holiday Craft Fair

    12/09/2017
    09:00AM — 03:00PM

    The Shadows-on-the-Teche has rescheduled our Fall Arts and Crafts Fair, and just in time to finis...

  • Shadows Holiday Craft Fair

    12/09/2017
    09:00AM — 03:00PM

    The Shadows-on-the-Teche has rescheduled our Fall Arts and Crafts Fair, and just in time to finis...

  • Yoga in the Galleries

    12/09/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Join us on the second Saturday each month for yoga at the Hilliard Museum led by an RYT-200 certi...

  • Faith House Presents An Evening of Hope; A Tribute to Prince

    12/09/2017
    06:00PM — 10:10PM

    Faith House is proud to announce this year’s annual fundraising event to benefit survivors of ...

  • Live piano music @ Cooper St. Coffeehouse with Susan Doreen

    12/10/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Solo piano music every Sunday from 9a-12p at Cooper Street Coffehouse in Jeanerette, LA with musi...

  • City of Broussard Christmas Parade

    12/10/2017
    01:00PM

    Starting at the intersection of S. Morgan down Albertsons Pkwy., come to the city of Broussard fo...

  • "A Christmas Story"

    12/10/2017
    07:55PM

    Abbey Player presents "A Christmas Story" written by Jean Shepard. This is an endearing and delig...

  • Ladies Night Karaoke

    12/13/2017
    09:00PM — 02:00AM

    Double whammy! Not only is Karaoke back every Wednesday, but so is Ladies Night! Ladies, come in ...

Add Your Event View More
New! Read The Issue Online

 

2017 Discover Iberia

 

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Interested in:
Email Format

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Acadiana Lifestyle