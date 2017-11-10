From The Editor - We're Turning 30!

11/10/2017 07:00AM ● Published by Robert Frey

Letter From The Editor

By Shanna P. Dickens



We’re turning 30! This issue marks Acadiana LifeStyle’s 30th anniversary, and while a lot has changed, so much has stayed the same. The thing is, we love you Acadiana. Everyone involved in this publication is so proud of the opportunity that we have to create a magazine each month for and about our neighbors. To our readers and advertisers, thank you for supporting us for three decades. You can read the full anniversary story, as well as a few responses from readers, on Page 48.



Another things we’re thankful for, the loud horn of plenty that Acadiana blows when it comes to dinning. This issue is “the food issue,” and it pays homage to the banquet of decadent dinning options this area boasts. The section “All In Good Taste,” which begins on Page 25, chronicles a wide variety of foodie favs. It has a story on what happens when mudbugs end up in Michigan. This story also proves just how far some people will travel for a crawfish boil. For another story, we went to St. Martinville to learn how goat cheese is made. This section also explores the southern tradition of dinner on the ground. We round everything out with our Restaurant Spotlight. Some of the best restaurants in South Louisiana show off their specialty dishes. My advice, don’t read this section on an empty stomach.

Even though it’s still November, I can barely keep quiet about some of upcoming articles for December. I’ll give you a hint. We had the opportunity to interview a South Louisiana literary icon. One more hint? “Robicheaux.” That’s it, I can’t say anymore. We’re always looking for new ways to entertain and inspire our readers. In the coming months, we’ll be adding some new web-only content to Acadianalifestyle.com. So, follow along there or on social media.

Here’s to another 30 years! Happy Thanksgiving, Acadiana.