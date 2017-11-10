From The Editor - We're Turning 30!

-
Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...
Jack Bedell, Louisiana’s newest Poet Laureate, will read selections from “Revenant” and “Bone-Hol...
Dig deeper into the written word with a pilot poetry workshop led by Jack Bedell. The workshop wi...
Join in this free fall seminar on everything you need to know on fall planting, pruning, the tool...
Visit Santa, meet your favorite princesses and superheros, eat great food and treats, shop from 7...
Join us on the second Saturday each month for yoga at the Hilliard Museum led by an RYT-200 certi...
Solo piano music every Sunday from 9a-12p at Cooper Street Coffehouse in Jeanerette, LA with musi...
All of Acadiana is welcome to join The Bayou Church for our annual Chili/Gumbo Cook-off! Along wi...
Join us for Spell-a-bration 2017 - a spelling bee for adults! Teams of 3 will compete for the ann...
Acadian Hospice and Palliative Care is looking for volunteers to help provide services that are u...
Celebrate the end of the semester with an evening of live music and more featuring faculty and st...
Double whammy! Not only is Karaoke back every Wednesday, but so is Ladies Night! Ladies, come in ...
Join us during homecoming week for our last program of the season. Local artist and USL alum Fran...
A Christmas themed market sponsored by Another Child Foundation's ministry in Tarnaveni, Romania ...
50 food and artisan booths, music, family activities, food truck and more!
Broussard Community Fair
Always the weekend before Thanksgiving (yearly)
November 18-19, 2017
...
Join in this free fall seminar on Christmas tress! How much do you really know about Christmas tr...
Join us Saturday November 18, 10am-2pm for our Fall 2017 Teche Ridge Farmers and Artisans Market ...
Kelton Marshall, author of No Limit and Book of Poetry will discuss his latest book, Book of Poet...
Join us every other Monday for our Scotch Doubles tournament. Registration starts at 6p, tourname...
Ready. Set. Gleaux!
On Thanksgiving Eve (Nov 22nd), light up the night sky with us by wearing th...
On Thanksgiving Eve (Nov 22nd), light up the night sky with us by wearing things that GLEAUX as w...
Dress up the family and come for a FREE meet & greet with Santa!
Feel free to bring your photo ...
Abbey Player presents "A Christmas Story" written by Jean Shepard. This is an endearing and delig...
A nostalgic tradition. Stop, shop and roll on a horse drawn carriage ride, and take photos with S...
Abbey Player presents "A Christmas Story" written by Jean Shepard. This is an endearing and delig...