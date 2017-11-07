100 Barrington Circle, Lafayette 

Shadows at The Shadows 11/07/2017 10:00AM — 04:00PM Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

Shadows at The Shadows 11/08/2017 10:00AM — 04:00PM Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

History Department Teach-In 11/08/2017 06:00PM — 08:00PM The UL Lafayette History Department will be hosting a talk on the “Uses and Abuses of History in ...

Ladies Night Karaoke 11/08/2017 09:00PM — 02:00AM Double whammy! Not only is Karaoke back every Wednesday, but so is Ladies Night! Ladies, come in ...

Shadows at The Shadows 11/09/2017 10:00AM — 04:00PM Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

Shadows at The Shadows 11/10/2017 10:00AM — 04:00PM Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

Poetry Reading with Poet Laureate Jack Bedell 11/10/2017 06:00PM — 08:00PM Jack Bedell, Louisiana’s newest Poet Laureate, will read selections from “Revenant” and “Bone-Hol...

Poetry Workshop with Jack Bedell 11/11/2017 09:00AM — 01:00PM Dig deeper into the written word with a pilot poetry workshop led by Jack Bedell. The workshop wi...

Shadows at The Shadows 11/11/2017 10:00AM — 04:00PM Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

6th Annual New Iberia Holiday Vendor and Craft Event 11/11/2017 10:00AM — 03:00PM Visit Santa, meet your favorite princesses and superheros, eat great food and treats, shop from 7...

Yoga in the Galleries 11/11/2017 11:00AM — 12:00PM Join us on the second Saturday each month for yoga at the Hilliard Museum led by an RYT-200 certi...

Live piano music @ Cooper St. Coffeehouse with Susan Doreen 11/12/2017 09:00AM — 12:00PM Solo piano music every Sunday from 9a-12p at Cooper Street Coffehouse in Jeanerette, LA with musi...

Chili/Gumbo Cook-off 2017 11/12/2017 03:00PM — 05:00PM All of Acadiana is welcome to join The Bayou Church for our annual Chili/Gumbo Cook-off! Along wi...

Spell-a-bration 11/12/2017 06:00PM — 09:00PM Join us for Spell-a-bration 2017 - a spelling bee for adults! Teams of 3 will compete for the ann...

Shadows at The Shadows 11/13/2017 10:00AM — 04:00PM Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

Shadows at The Shadows 11/14/2017 10:00AM — 04:00PM Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

Shadows at The Shadows 11/15/2017 10:00AM — 04:00PM Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

Acadian Hospice and Palliative Care Volunteer Orientation 11/15/2017 01:00PM — 04:30PM Acadian Hospice and Palliative Care is looking for volunteers to help provide services that are u...

Live Music with Jeff George and the UL School of Music 11/15/2017 06:00PM — 08:00PM Celebrate the end of the semester with an evening of live music and more featuring faculty and st...

Ladies Night Karaoke 11/15/2017 09:00PM — 02:00AM Double whammy! Not only is Karaoke back every Wednesday, but so is Ladies Night! Ladies, come in ...

Shadows at The Shadows 11/16/2017 10:00AM — 04:00PM Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

Shadows at The Shadows 11/17/2017 10:00AM — 04:00PM Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

Artist Talk with Francis Pavy 11/17/2017 06:00PM — 08:00PM Join us during homecoming week for our last program of the season. Local artist and USL alum Fran...

Stuff Your Stocking Christmas Market 11/18/2017 09:00AM — 05:00PM A Christmas themed market sponsored by Another Child Foundation's ministry in Tarnaveni, Romania ...

Shadows at The Shadows 11/18/2017 10:00AM — 04:00PM Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

Christmas Tree Care & Details 11/18/2017 10:00AM — 11:00AM Join in this free fall seminar on Christmas tress! How much do you really know about Christmas tr...

Teche Ridge Winter Farmers and Artisans Market 11/18/2017 10:00AM — 02:00PM 50 food and artisan booths, music, family activities, food truck and more!

Broussard Community Fair 11/18/2017 10:00AM — 06:00PM Always the weekend before Thanksgiving (yearly) November 18-19, 2017 Campus of St. Cecilia Scho...

Teche Ridge Fall Farmers & Artisans Market 11/18/2017 10:00AM — 02:00PM Join us Saturday November 18, 10am-2pm for our Fall 2017 Teche Ridge Farmers and Artisans Market ...

Meet the Author 11/18/2017 03:00PM — 04:30PM Kelton Marshall, author of No Limit and Book of Poetry will discuss his latest book, Book of Poet...

Live piano music @ Cooper St. Coffeehouse with Susan Doreen 11/19/2017 09:00AM — 12:00PM Solo piano music every Sunday from 9a-12p at Cooper Street Coffehouse in Jeanerette, LA with musi...

Shadows at The Shadows 11/20/2017 10:00AM — 04:00PM Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

Scotch Doubles (10) 11/20/2017 06:00PM Join us every other Monday for our Scotch Doubles tournament. Registration starts at 6p, tourname...

Shadows at The Shadows 11/21/2017 10:00AM — 04:00PM Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

Shadows at The Shadows 11/22/2017 10:00AM — 04:00PM Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

Camellia Crossing: Acadiana's Gleaux Run 11/22/2017 05:30PM Ready. Set. Gleaux! On Thanksgiving Eve (Nov 22nd), light up the night sky with us by wearing th...

Ladies Night Karaoke 11/22/2017 09:00PM — 02:00AM Double whammy! Not only is Karaoke back every Wednesday, but so is Ladies Night! Ladies, come in ...

Shadows at The Shadows 11/23/2017 10:00AM — 04:00PM Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

Shadows at The Shadows 11/24/2017 10:00AM — 04:00PM Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

Shadows at The Shadows 11/25/2017 10:00AM — 04:00PM Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

Live piano music @ Cooper St. Coffeehouse with Susan Doreen 11/26/2017 09:00AM — 12:00PM Solo piano music every Sunday from 9a-12p at Cooper Street Coffehouse in Jeanerette, LA with musi...

Shadows at The Shadows 11/27/2017 10:00AM — 04:00PM Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...