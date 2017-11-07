Skip to main content

100 Barrington Circle, Lafayette

11/07/2017

100 Barrington Circle, which has been completely updated, is a beautiful home in the sought after Fernewood Subdivision. The home’s exterior has truly unique design elements. The formal living area has beautiful brick floors and a gorgeous fireplace. The freshly painted living room features a tray ceiling and a wet bar with a wine cooler.  Stately columns surround the dining room. The master area features a personal office with stunning double bookcases. The gorgeous master bedroom features an updated master bathroom with two massive walk-in closets. The beautiful and open kitchen has glass-paneled cabinets to showcase fine china and crystal. This home is 4,158 square feet with four bedrooms and three baths. 100 Barrington Circle is listed at $610,000.

 

100 Barrington Circle, Lafayette 

John Rockweiler • 337-371-0258  • JRockweiler@vaneatonromero.com

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

