Restaurant Spotlight
11/03/2017 07:00AM ● Published by Robert Frey
Acadiana’s Best Places to Eat
By Shanna P. Dickens
Surf & Turf
This is next level surf & turf. A tender 8 oz filet mignon perfectly seasoned and broiled to temperature (and perfection). Pair with a decadently seasoned and broiled 10 oz cold water lobster tail. Mr. Lester’s Steakhouse | 832 Martin Luther King Rd., Charenton | 337-923-7408
Rich & Creamy Fettuccini
The newest item to hit the menu at Jane’s is quickly becoming the most popular. The fettuccini alfredo is decadently rich and creamy. Customers can choose to top this fan favorite with chicken, shrimp or crawfish. Either way, you can’t go wrong. Jane’s Seafood & Chinese Restaurant | 1201 Jane St., New Iberia | 337-365-5412
Broiled To Perfection
In addition to being a seafood restaurant, Landry’s is also a steakhouse. They’ve recently installed an overhead broiler that reaches temperatures up to 1,800 degrees. It’s the same broiler used by high-end steakhouses. It’s fine dinning quality in a causal atmosphere. Landry’s Cajun Seafood & Steakhouse 3704 Jefferson Island Rd., New Iberia | 337-369-3772
Simply Delicious
While their menu is extensive, it’s their simplest dish that is the fan favorite. Lump Crabmeat is what put PoorBoy’s Riverside Inn and Little River Inn on the Acadiana Dining Map. The best part about this divine dish? They do the peeling for you! Little River Inn | 833 East Main St., New Iberia | 337-367-7466
Seafood Extravaganza
This pasta dish is overflowing with all of your favorite seafood. Served over delicate angel hair pasta, is a delicious homemade cream sauce swimming with shrimp, crab and crawfish. It goes perfectly with the side salad and garlic toast it’s served with. Duffy’s Diner | 1106 Center St., New Iberia | 337-365-2326
Veal and Spinach Cannelloni
Fresh spinach and ground veal is cooked in olive oil with parmesan and ricotta cheese, then stuffed into a homemade cannelloni shell. Finally, it’s topped with Nash’s famous marinara sauce and served with fettucine alfredo. Nash’s Restaurant 101 East 2nd St., Broussard | 337-839-9333
Reign Supreme
Crab Cake Supreme is made in the traditional style with all Blue Point crabmeat and never any fillers. Keeping with the perfect simplicity of this dish, it’s served with shoestring French fries and a spring mix in a Parmesan vinaigrette dressing. Randol’s Seafood Restaurant | 2320 Kaliste Saloom Rd., Lafayette | 337-981-7080
One Dozen
At R&M’s Boiling Point, you can get one dozen steaming hot crabs. They’re a medium to large mix of Blue Point Crabs. And, they’re always 90 percent full. You can customize your order, choosing spicy or natural and adding sides of corn, potatoes and sausage. R&M Boiling Point | 6308 US-90, New Iberia | 337-365-7596
Crawfish Enchiladas
Get the best of both worlds in one dish – Enchiladas AND crawfish. These enchiladas are filled with a spicy blend of cheeses, crawfish, onions and peppers. They’re topped with a cumin mornay sauce and served with corn maque choux and dirty-dog rice. Blue Dog Café | 1211 W Pinhook Rd., Lafayette | 337-237-0005
Cajun Crawfish
Market Place Buffet’s Cajun Crawfish Fettucini is seriously delicious, spicy and southern. Louisiana spicy crawfish are tossed in a rich creamy cheese sauce. It’s prepared southern style with the trinity of seasoning and Rotel tomatoes. Market Place Buffet at Paragon Casino Resort | 711 Paragon Place, Marksville | 318-253-1946
Seafood Platter
Pelicans is back, and they’re back in a very big way. They have a menu full of traditional favorites, like this seafood platter. The fried seafood platter consists of stuffed crab, shrimp, oysters, frog legs, catfish, crawfish kickers and French fries. Pelicans on the Bayou | 5 Jefferson St., New Iberia | 337-364-8677
It’s Bananas
Bon Temps Grill has a dish so delicious, it will make you save room for dessert. Their Bananas Foster is a rich and decadent finale for their fabulous entrees. Bananas cooked to perfection in butter and brown sugar, then topped with a rum sauce and vanilla ice cream. It comes with two spoons, but you’ll be fighting to have this all to yourself. Bon Temps Grill | 1312 Verot School Rd., Lafayette | 337-706-8850
Seafood Heaven
Café Jefferson presents the aptly named Seafood Heaven. This beauty features a creamy basil sauce that’s full of jumbo shrimp, lump crabmeat and crawfish. All of this goodness is poured over angel hair pasta. Café Jefferson | 5505 Rip Van Winkle Rd., New Iberia | 337-359-8525