Restaurant Spotlight

11/03/2017 07:00AM ● Published by Robert Frey

Acadiana’s Best Places to Eat

By Shanna P. Dickens

In Acadiana, if we know one thing…it’s good food. We’ve got good taste, that’s all there is to it. From mom-and-pop-shops to fine dining, there is no shortage of extraordinary restaurants. These are a few of the dishes that make these exemplary eateries stand out.



Surf & Turf



This is next level surf & turf. A tender 8 oz filet mignon perfectly seasoned and broiled to temperature (and perfection). Pair with a decadently seasoned and broiled 10 oz cold water lobster tail. Mr. Lester’s Steakhouse | 832 Martin Luther King Rd., Charenton | 337-923-7408





Rich & Creamy Fettuccini



The newest item to hit the menu at Jane’s is quickly becoming the most popular. The fettuccini alfredo is decadently rich and creamy. Customers can choose to top this fan favorite with chicken, shrimp or crawfish. Either way, you can’t go wrong. Jane’s Seafood & Chinese Restaurant | 1201 Jane St., New Iberia | 337-365-5412





Broiled To Perfection



In addition to being a seafood restaurant, Landry’s is also a steakhouse. They’ve recently installed an overhead broiler that reaches temperatures up to 1,800 degrees. It’s the same broiler used by high-end steakhouses. It’s fine dinning quality in a causal atmosphere. Landry’s Cajun Seafood & Steakhouse 3704 Jefferson Island Rd., New Iberia | 337-369-3772



Simply Delicious While their menu is extensive, it’s their simplest dish that is the fan favorite. Lump Crabmeat is what put PoorBoy’s Riverside Inn and Little River Inn on the Acadiana Dining Map. The best part about this divine dish? They do the peeling for you! Little River Inn | 833 East Main St., New Iberia | 337-367-7466



Seafood Extravaganza

This pasta dish is overflowing with all of your favorite seafood. Served over delicate angel hair pasta, is a delicious homemade cream sauce swimming with shrimp, crab and crawfish. It goes perfectly with the side salad and garlic toast it’s served with. Duffy’s Diner | 1106 Center St., New Iberia | 337-365-2326



Veal and Spinach Cannelloni

Fresh spinach and ground veal is cooked in olive oil with parmesan and ricotta cheese, then stuffed into a homemade cannelloni shell. Finally, it’s topped with Nash’s famous marinara sauce and served with fettucine alfredo. Nash’s Restaurant 101 East 2nd St., Broussard | 337-839-9333



Reign Supreme

Crab Cake Supreme is made in the traditional style with all Blue Point crabmeat and never any fillers. Keeping with the perfect simplicity of this dish, it’s served with shoestring French fries and a spring mix in a Parmesan vinaigrette dressing. Randol’s Seafood Restaurant | 2320 Kaliste Saloom Rd., Lafayette | 337-981-7080



One Dozen

At R&M’s Boiling Point, you can get one dozen steaming hot crabs. They’re a medium to large mix of Blue Point Crabs. And, they’re always 90 percent full. You can customize your order, choosing spicy or natural and adding sides of corn, potatoes and sausage. R&M Boiling Point | 6308 US-90, New Iberia | 337-365-7596



Crawfish Enchiladas

Get the best of both worlds in one dish – Enchiladas AND crawfish. These enchiladas are filled with a spicy blend of cheeses, crawfish, onions and peppers. They’re topped with a cumin mornay sauce and served with corn maque choux and dirty-dog rice. Blue Dog Café | 1211 W Pinhook Rd., Lafayette | 337-237-0005



Cajun Crawfish

Market Place Buffet’s Cajun Crawfish Fettucini is seriously delicious, spicy and southern. Louisiana spicy crawfish are tossed in a rich creamy cheese sauce. It’s prepared southern style with the trinity of seasoning and Rotel tomatoes. Market Place Buffet at Paragon Casino Resort | 711 Paragon Place, Marksville | 318-253-1946



Seafood Platter

Pelicans is back, and they’re back in a very big way. They have a menu full of traditional favorites, like this seafood platter. The fried seafood platter consists of stuffed crab, shrimp, oysters, frog legs, catfish, crawfish kickers and French fries. Pelicans on the Bayou | 5 Jefferson St., New Iberia | 337-364-8677



It’s Bananas

Bon Temps Grill has a dish so delicious, it will make you save room for dessert. Their Bananas Foster is a rich and decadent finale for their fabulous entrees. Bananas cooked to perfection in butter and brown sugar, then topped with a rum sauce and vanilla ice cream. It comes with two spoons, but you’ll be fighting to have this all to yourself. Bon Temps Grill | 1312 Verot School Rd., Lafayette | 337-706-8850



Seafood Heaven

Café Jefferson presents the aptly named Seafood Heaven. This beauty features a creamy basil sauce that’s full of jumbo shrimp, lump crabmeat and crawfish. All of this goodness is poured over angel hair pasta. Café Jefferson | 5505 Rip Van Winkle Rd., New Iberia | 337-359-8525







