Skip to main content

Acadiana Lifestyle

Books To Be Thankful For

11/03/2017 07:00AM ● Published by Robert Frey

Book Review - November 2017

By Raymond “Ray” Saadi — Book Editor

GOODNESS AND LIGHT

Readings For Advent and Christmas (Orbis $16)

An Anthology of readings perfect for the Advent season, by a collection of distinguished writers: Thomas Merton, Pope Francis, Richard Rohr, John Cheever, Harper Lee, Fr. James Martin, Leo Tolstoy, Brian Doyle and many others. 


THE MIDNIGHT LINE

By Lee Child (Delacorte Press $28.99)

Jack Reacher steps off of his bus at nowhere-in-particular, spots a woman’s West Point class ring in a Pawn Shop window, assumes she’s in distress, and determines to find her. Later, the woman’s identical twin and the detective she hired to find her sister join him. But first, Reacher has to deal with four hoodlums with other ideas. Four against one; just the odds he likes. 


THE STORE

By James Patterson & Richard Dilallo 

(Little Brown $27)

The Store, an eerie, mysterious, fulfillment center in Nebraska, stocks nearly everything and ships quickly. A New York couple, determined to write a book unveiling the secrets of the store, gets hired and soon find they’re in a “1984” nightmare where their every move is monitored. The family is torn apart and when hubby attempts to escape, he can’t count on even his wife and kids. 


MAX PERKINS EDITOR OF GENIUS

By A. Scott Berg (New American Library $18)

This book inspired the motion picture, “Genius,” about Perkins’ remarkable friendship with author Thomas Wolfe. Perkins also brought to light the great talents of Hemingway, Fitzgerald and others. He is shown to be a colorful and affectionate personality whose personal life story is as fascinating as some characters created by the writers he helped make famous. every move is monitored. The family is torn apart and when hubby attempts to escape, he can’t count on even his wife and kids. 


THE TRUE STORY OF THE BILDERBERG GROUP

By Daniel Estulin (TrineDay $24.95)                                   

Estulin’s expose’ of the secret meetings of The Bilderberg Group of bankers, CEO’s, media bigwigs and high government officials takes us up to only June 2008, but this new edition warns of “covert and overt machinations propelling us to a North American union, an insidious idea proposing to do away with our sovereignty for the sake of economic efficiency…” Lists and photos of attendees are included.


ORIGIN 

By Dan Brown (Little, Brown $29.95)      

Robert Langdon, Harvard professor of symbology and religious iconology, anxiously awaits the revelation by a former student and now futurist, who claims to have discovered answers to two of the fundamental questions of human existence. Before the revelation, chaos erupts, sending Langdon on a perilous quest to discover the password that will unlock the secret. 


Catching Up with Michael Connelly

(Little Brown $29 each)

THE WRONG SIDE OF GOODBYE

Harry Bosch, searches for an heir of a dying billionaire while voluntarily assisting the San Fernando Police Department in apprehending a serial rapist. Bosch juggles both with the help of his half brother, in a cameo appearance, Mickey Haller, the “Lincoln Lawyer”.

THE LATE SHOW

Connelly introduces Renée Ballard, a tough cookie who doesn’t mind bending rules. Relegated to the night shift, she tackles the case of two brutally beaten women and that of a woman bystander killed in a gangland slaying. 


In Print, Today Goodness and Light The Midnight Line The Store Max Perkins Editor of Genius The True Story of the Bilderberg Group The Wrong Side of Goodbye The Late Show

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/03/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Make & Take Salad Bowl

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Dig in this fall seminar Make & Take workshop to create a salad bowl container garden complete wi...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/06/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Scotch Doubles (10)

    11/06/2017
    06:00PM

    Join us every other Monday for our Scotch Doubles tournament. Registration starts at 6p, tourname...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/07/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/08/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • History Department Teach-In

    11/08/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    The UL Lafayette History Department will be hosting a talk on the “Uses and Abuses of History in ...

  • Ladies Night Karaoke

    11/08/2017
    09:00PM — 02:00AM

    Double whammy! Not only is Karaoke back every Wednesday, but so is Ladies Night! Ladies, come in ...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/09/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/03/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Make & Take Salad Bowl

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Dig in this fall seminar Make & Take workshop to create a salad bowl container garden complete wi...

  • Live piano music @ Cooper St. Coffeehouse with Susan Doreen

    11/05/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Solo piano music every Sunday from 9a-12p at Cooper Street Coffehouse in Jeanerette, LA with musi...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/06/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Scotch Doubles (10)

    11/06/2017
    06:00PM

    Join us every other Monday for our Scotch Doubles tournament. Registration starts at 6p, tourname...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/07/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/08/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • History Department Teach-In

    11/08/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    The UL Lafayette History Department will be hosting a talk on the “Uses and Abuses of History in ...

  • Ladies Night Karaoke

    11/08/2017
    09:00PM — 02:00AM

    Double whammy! Not only is Karaoke back every Wednesday, but so is Ladies Night! Ladies, come in ...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/09/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/10/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Poetry Reading with Poet Laureate Jack Bedell

    11/10/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    Jack Bedell, Louisiana’s newest Poet Laureate, will read selections from “Revenant” and “Bone-Hol...

  • Poetry Workshop with Jack Bedell

    11/11/2017
    09:00AM — 01:00PM

    Dig deeper into the written word with a pilot poetry workshop led by Jack Bedell. The workshop wi...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/11/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • The Gardener's Arsenal: Fall Planting, Pruning, Tools & Winter Prep

    11/11/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Join in this free fall seminar on everything you need to know on fall planting, pruning, the tool...

  • 6th Annual New Iberia Holiday Vendor and Craft Event

    11/11/2017
    10:00AM — 03:00PM

    Visit Santa, meet your favorite princesses and superheros, eat great food and treats, shop from 7...

  • Yoga in the Galleries

    11/11/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Join us on the second Saturday each month for yoga at the Hilliard Museum led by an RYT-200 certi...

  • Live piano music @ Cooper St. Coffeehouse with Susan Doreen

    11/12/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Solo piano music every Sunday from 9a-12p at Cooper Street Coffehouse in Jeanerette, LA with musi...

  • Chili/Gumbo Cook-off 2017

    11/12/2017
    03:00PM — 05:00PM

    All of Acadiana is welcome to join The Bayou Church for our annual Chili/Gumbo Cook-off! Along wi...

  • Spell-a-bration

    11/12/2017
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    Join us for Spell-a-bration 2017 - a spelling bee for adults! Teams of 3 will compete for the ann...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/13/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/14/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/15/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Acadian Hospice and Palliative Care Volunteer Orientation

    11/15/2017
    01:00PM — 04:30PM

    Acadian Hospice and Palliative Care is looking for volunteers to help provide services that are u...

  • Live Music with Jeff George and the UL School of Music

    11/15/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    Celebrate the end of the semester with an evening of live music and more featuring faculty and st...

  • Ladies Night Karaoke

    11/15/2017
    09:00PM — 02:00AM

    Double whammy! Not only is Karaoke back every Wednesday, but so is Ladies Night! Ladies, come in ...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/16/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/17/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Artist Talk with Francis Pavy

    11/17/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    Join us during homecoming week for our last program of the season. Local artist and USL alum Fran...

  • Stuff Your Stocking Christmas Market

    11/18/2017
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    A Christmas themed market sponsored by Another Child Foundation's ministry in Tarnaveni, Romania ...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/18/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Christmas Tree Care & Details

    11/18/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Join in this free fall seminar on Christmas tress! How much do you really know about Christmas tr...

  • Teche Ridge Winter Farmers and Artisans Market

    11/18/2017
    10:00AM — 02:00PM

    50 food and artisan booths, music, family activities, food truck and more!

  • Broussard Community Fair

    11/18/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Always the weekend before Thanksgiving (yearly) November 18-19, 2017 Campus of St. Cecilia Scho...

  • Broussard Community Fair

    11/18/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Broussard Community Fair Always the weekend before Thanksgiving (yearly) November 18-19, 2017 ...

  • Teche Ridge Fall Farmers & Artisans Market

    11/18/2017
    10:00AM — 02:00PM

    Join us Saturday November 18, 10am-2pm for our Fall 2017 Teche Ridge Farmers and Artisans Market ...

  • Meet the Author

    11/18/2017
    03:00PM — 04:30PM

    Kelton Marshall, author of No Limit and Book of Poetry will discuss his latest book, Book of Poet...

  • Live piano music @ Cooper St. Coffeehouse with Susan Doreen

    11/19/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Solo piano music every Sunday from 9a-12p at Cooper Street Coffehouse in Jeanerette, LA with musi...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/20/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Scotch Doubles (10)

    11/20/2017
    06:00PM

    Join us every other Monday for our Scotch Doubles tournament. Registration starts at 6p, tourname...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/21/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/22/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Camellia Crossing: Acadiana's Gleaux Run

    11/22/2017
    05:30PM

    Ready. Set. Gleaux! On Thanksgiving Eve (Nov 22nd), light up the night sky with us by wearing th...

  • Camellia Crossing Acadiana's Gleaux Run

    11/22/2017
    05:30PM

    On Thanksgiving Eve (Nov 22nd), light up the night sky with us by wearing things that GLEAUX as w...

  • Ladies Night Karaoke

    11/22/2017
    09:00PM — 02:00AM

    Double whammy! Not only is Karaoke back every Wednesday, but so is Ladies Night! Ladies, come in ...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/23/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/24/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

Add Your Event View More
New! Read The Issue Online

 

2017 Discover Iberia

 

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Interested in:
Email Format

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Acadiana Lifestyle