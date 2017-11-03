Books To Be Thankful For

11/03/2017 07:00AM ● Published by Robert Frey

Book Review - November 2017

By Raymond “Ray” Saadi — Book Editor

GOODNESS AND LIGHT

Readings For Advent and Christmas (Orbis $16)

An Anthology of readings perfect for the Advent season, by a collection of distinguished writers: Thomas Merton, Pope Francis, Richard Rohr, John Cheever, Harper Lee, Fr. James Martin, Leo Tolstoy, Brian Doyle and many others.





THE MIDNIGHT LINE

By Lee Child (Delacorte Press $28.99)

Jack Reacher steps off of his bus at nowhere-in-particular, spots a woman’s West Point class ring in a Pawn Shop window, assumes she’s in distress, and determines to find her. Later, the woman’s identical twin and the detective she hired to find her sister join him. But first, Reacher has to deal with four hoodlums with other ideas. Four against one; just the odds he likes.







THE STORE



By James Patterson & Richard Dilallo

(Little Brown $27)

The Store, an eerie, mysterious, fulfillment center in Nebraska, stocks nearly everything and ships quickly. A New York couple, determined to write a book unveiling the secrets of the store, gets hired and soon find they’re in a “1984” nightmare where their every move is monitored. The family is torn apart and when hubby attempts to escape, he can’t count on even his wife and kids.





MAX PERKINS EDITOR OF GENIUS



By A. Scott Berg (New American Library $18)

This book inspired the motion picture, “Genius,” about Perkins’ remarkable friendship with author Thomas Wolfe. Perkins also brought to light the great talents of Hemingway, Fitzgerald and others. He is shown to be a colorful and affectionate personality whose personal life story is as fascinating as some characters created by the writers he helped make famous. every move is monitored. The family is torn apart and when hubby attempts to escape, he can’t count on even his wife and kids.





THE TRUE STORY OF THE BILDERBERG GROUP



By Daniel Estulin (TrineDay $24.95)

Estulin’s expose’ of the secret meetings of The Bilderberg Group of bankers, CEO’s, media bigwigs and high government officials takes us up to only June 2008, but this new edition warns of “covert and overt machinations propelling us to a North American union, an insidious idea proposing to do away with our sovereignty for the sake of economic efficiency…” Lists and photos of attendees are included.





ORIGIN



By Dan Brown (Little, Brown $29.95)



Robert Langdon, Harvard professor of symbology and religious iconology, anxiously awaits the revelation by a former student and now futurist, who claims to have discovered answers to two of the fundamental questions of human existence. Before the revelation, chaos erupts, sending Langdon on a perilous quest to discover the password that will unlock the secret.





Catching Up with Michael Connelly

(Little Brown $29 each)

THE WRONG SIDE OF GOODBYE



Harry Bosch, searches for an heir of a dying billionaire while voluntarily assisting the San Fernando Police Department in apprehending a serial rapist. Bosch juggles both with the help of his half brother, in a cameo appearance, Mickey Haller, the “Lincoln Lawyer”.

THE LATE SHOW

Connelly introduces Renée Ballard, a tough cookie who doesn’t mind bending rules. Relegated to the night shift, she tackles the case of two brutally beaten women and that of a woman bystander killed in a gangland slaying.



