Acadiana Lifestyle

In This Issue: November 2017

11/03/2017 07:00AM ● Published by Robert Frey

In This Issue: November 2017

Pick up the November 2017 Issue where you will find the following stories:


On The Cover:

Chef Bonnie Breaux was crowned as the Queen of Louisiana Seafood at the 10th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-off. Breaux is the Executive Chef at the St. John Restaurant in St. Martinville. You can read her full story, including the story behind her winning dish, on Page 6.
Photo by Fusion Photography. 


Features  

14  The Krewe Of Kindness 

      Youngsville Business Turned Disaster Relief Headquarters 

18  Heart Of A Veteran 

      Acadiana Veterans Remember The Past 

48  Acadiana LifeStyle Celebrates 30 Years 

50  A Caroling Christmas 

      2017 Christmas Season 

53  Get Smart About Giving 

      Protect Yourself Against Charity Fraud 

54  Holiday Gift Guide 2017 

      Share The Spirit


All In Good Taste 

25  Belle Ecorce Farms 

      Acadiana Artisanal Goat Cheese 

28  Restaurant Spotlight

      Acadiana’s Best Places To Eat

34  Cray Day 

      When Mudbugs Make It To Michigan 

40  Dinner On The Ground 

      A Southern Tradition 

46  The Original Feast 

      Celebrate With Food From The First Thanksgiving 


Departments

6  Personality 

10  Focus 

22  Books 

23  HomeStyle 

47  On Trend 

61  Events 

68  Social Lights 


  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/03/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Make & Take Salad Bowl

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Dig in this fall seminar Make & Take workshop to create a salad bowl container garden complete wi...

  • Live piano music @ Cooper St. Coffeehouse with Susan Doreen

    11/05/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Solo piano music every Sunday from 9a-12p at Cooper Street Coffehouse in Jeanerette, LA with musi...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/06/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Scotch Doubles (10)

    11/06/2017
    06:00PM

    Join us every other Monday for our Scotch Doubles tournament. Registration starts at 6p, tourname...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/07/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/08/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • History Department Teach-In

    11/08/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    The UL Lafayette History Department will be hosting a talk on the “Uses and Abuses of History in ...

  • Ladies Night Karaoke

    11/08/2017
    09:00PM — 02:00AM

    Double whammy! Not only is Karaoke back every Wednesday, but so is Ladies Night! Ladies, come in ...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/09/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/10/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Poetry Reading with Poet Laureate Jack Bedell

    11/10/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    Jack Bedell, Louisiana’s newest Poet Laureate, will read selections from “Revenant” and “Bone-Hol...

  • Poetry Workshop with Jack Bedell

    11/11/2017
    09:00AM — 01:00PM

    Dig deeper into the written word with a pilot poetry workshop led by Jack Bedell. The workshop wi...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/11/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • The Gardener's Arsenal: Fall Planting, Pruning, Tools & Winter Prep

    11/11/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Join in this free fall seminar on everything you need to know on fall planting, pruning, the tool...

  • 6th Annual New Iberia Holiday Vendor and Craft Event

    11/11/2017
    10:00AM — 03:00PM

    Visit Santa, meet your favorite princesses and superheros, eat great food and treats, shop from 7...

  • Yoga in the Galleries

    11/11/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Join us on the second Saturday each month for yoga at the Hilliard Museum led by an RYT-200 certi...

  • Live piano music @ Cooper St. Coffeehouse with Susan Doreen

    11/12/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Solo piano music every Sunday from 9a-12p at Cooper Street Coffehouse in Jeanerette, LA with musi...

  • Chili/Gumbo Cook-off 2017

    11/12/2017
    03:00PM — 05:00PM

    All of Acadiana is welcome to join The Bayou Church for our annual Chili/Gumbo Cook-off! Along wi...

  • Spell-a-bration

    11/12/2017
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    Join us for Spell-a-bration 2017 - a spelling bee for adults! Teams of 3 will compete for the ann...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/13/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/14/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/15/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Acadian Hospice and Palliative Care Volunteer Orientation

    11/15/2017
    01:00PM — 04:30PM

    Acadian Hospice and Palliative Care is looking for volunteers to help provide services that are u...

  • Live Music with Jeff George and the UL School of Music

    11/15/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    Celebrate the end of the semester with an evening of live music and more featuring faculty and st...

  • Ladies Night Karaoke

    11/15/2017
    09:00PM — 02:00AM

    Double whammy! Not only is Karaoke back every Wednesday, but so is Ladies Night! Ladies, come in ...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/16/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/17/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Artist Talk with Francis Pavy

    11/17/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    Join us during homecoming week for our last program of the season. Local artist and USL alum Fran...

  • Stuff Your Stocking Christmas Market

    11/18/2017
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    A Christmas themed market sponsored by Another Child Foundation's ministry in Tarnaveni, Romania ...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/18/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Christmas Tree Care & Details

    11/18/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Join in this free fall seminar on Christmas tress! How much do you really know about Christmas tr...

  • Teche Ridge Winter Farmers and Artisans Market

    11/18/2017
    10:00AM — 02:00PM

    50 food and artisan booths, music, family activities, food truck and more!

  • Broussard Community Fair

    11/18/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Always the weekend before Thanksgiving (yearly) November 18-19, 2017 Campus of St. Cecilia Scho...

  • Broussard Community Fair

    11/18/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Broussard Community Fair Always the weekend before Thanksgiving (yearly) November 18-19, 2017 ...

  • Teche Ridge Fall Farmers & Artisans Market

    11/18/2017
    10:00AM — 02:00PM

    Join us Saturday November 18, 10am-2pm for our Fall 2017 Teche Ridge Farmers and Artisans Market ...

  • Meet the Author

    11/18/2017
    03:00PM — 04:30PM

    Kelton Marshall, author of No Limit and Book of Poetry will discuss his latest book, Book of Poet...

  • Live piano music @ Cooper St. Coffeehouse with Susan Doreen

    11/19/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Solo piano music every Sunday from 9a-12p at Cooper Street Coffehouse in Jeanerette, LA with musi...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/20/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Scotch Doubles (10)

    11/20/2017
    06:00PM

    Join us every other Monday for our Scotch Doubles tournament. Registration starts at 6p, tourname...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/21/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/22/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Camellia Crossing: Acadiana's Gleaux Run

    11/22/2017
    05:30PM

    Ready. Set. Gleaux! On Thanksgiving Eve (Nov 22nd), light up the night sky with us by wearing th...

  • Camellia Crossing Acadiana's Gleaux Run

    11/22/2017
    05:30PM

    On Thanksgiving Eve (Nov 22nd), light up the night sky with us by wearing things that GLEAUX as w...

  • Ladies Night Karaoke

    11/22/2017
    09:00PM — 02:00AM

    Double whammy! Not only is Karaoke back every Wednesday, but so is Ladies Night! Ladies, come in ...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/23/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

  • Shadows at The Shadows

    11/24/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...

