Social Lights - A Taste of Main

-
Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...
-
Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...
-
Explore the work of UL Lafayette Professor of Visual Arts, Steven Breaux. This talk is presented ...
-
Double whammy! Not only is Karaoke back every Wednesday, but so is Ladies Night! Ladies, come in ...
-
Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...
-
Movement Lab is a group of dance artists and enthusiasts that come together to explore and experi...
-
Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...
-
Come on out with your family and pet to celebrate Halloween. Dog,kid and adult costume contest $5...
-
Please come out and support Blessing New Iberia 2 nd Annual Harvest Festival. There will be ve...
-
Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...
-
Dig in this fall seminar Make & Take workshop to create a festive Halloween container garden comp...
-
Entry Fee $ 3.00. Live Band performance by Gerald Broussard Jr- The Cajun Cowboy and the Stirrup...
-
Bar hours 3-9 p.m.
Happy Hour 3-4 p.m.
Live music from 4-8 p.m.
21+ ONLY
-
Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...
-
We were so excited about our last CAN meeting and can’t wait to see everyone again. At this meeti...
-
Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...
-
Join us on Tuesday, October 31st for a Halloween filled night for all ages. There will be games, ...
-
Parents and their children will enjoy story time, songs with finger play, participate in a hands-...
-
Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...
-
Join us for a night of dance at the museum! University students will perform solo and duet pieces...
-
Double whammy! Not only is Karaoke back every Wednesday, but so is Ladies Night! Ladies, come in ...
-
Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...
-
Join Acadiana Authors, Anne Simon, Margaret Simon, Peter Lagarde, and Paul Schexnayder, for a liv...
-
You're Invited to our Free Ladies Night on November 2 from 6-8pm! We'll have free Wine, Hors d'oe...
-
Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...
-
Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...
-
Dig in this fall seminar Make & Take workshop to create a salad bowl container garden complete wi...
-
Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...
-
Join us every other Monday for our Scotch Doubles tournament. Registration starts at 6p, tourname...
-
Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...
-
Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...
-
The UL Lafayette History Department will be hosting a talk on the “Uses and Abuses of History in ...
-
Double whammy! Not only is Karaoke back every Wednesday, but so is Ladies Night! Ladies, come in ...
-
Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...
-
Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...
-
Jack Bedell, Louisiana’s newest Poet Laureate, will read selections from “Revenant” and “Bone-Hol...
-
Dig deeper into the written word with a pilot poetry workshop led by Jack Bedell. The workshop wi...
-
Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...
-
Join in this free fall seminar on everything you need to know on fall planting, pruning, the tool...
-
Join us on the second Saturday each month for yoga at the Hilliard Museum led by an RYT-200 certi...
-
All of Acadiana is welcome to join The Bayou Church for our annual Chili/Gumbo Cook-off! Along wi...
-
Join us for Spell-a-bration 2017 - a spelling bee for adults! Teams of 3 will compete for the ann...
-
Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...
-
Photographer and filmmaker James Edmunds' will be displaying his most recent photographs in a new...