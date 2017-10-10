HomeStyle - Cypremort Point

Skip to main content

10/10/2017 07:00AM ● Published by Robert Frey

Gallery: 270 Carpenter Dr., Cypremort Point [37 Images] Click any image to expand.

This stunning New Orleans style Cypremort Point Camp is completely furnished. 270 Carpenter Drive is a beautiful three bedroom, three bath home. There are solid wood floors throughout the property, with the exception of the upstairs loft, which is carpeted. This space is perfect for inviting all of your friends and family, because the loft alone sleeps 10. The downstairs kitchen, with a bar, is solar screened and perfect for large gatherings. The master bedroom has a private bath and a second bedroom. There is an inviting kitchen, with Granite Slab counter tops, and den area with a large island. There are five boat slips, two lifts, two open slips and one large boat slip. There is also a beautiful gazebo and a fish cleaning station. 270 Carpenter Drive is 2,108 square feet and is listed at $660,000. 


270 Carpenter Drive, Cypremort Point

Linell Champagne  •  337-254-889  •  Linell@mcgeescott.com

