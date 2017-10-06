Letter From The Editor - Strength And Beauty

10/06/2017 07:00AM ● Published by Robert Frey

Letter From The Editor

By Shanna P. Dickens

The entire Acadiana LifeStyle team has been anxiously awaiting the debut of this issue. We could not be more proud to finally present Strength & Beauty – our 2017 fall fashion series. With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we decided that we wanted to incorporate an element into our fashion shoot to honor that. We ultimately decided to use breast cancer survivors as our models.

We wanted three main things to happen during this shoot. 1. We wanted our readers to be able to see the strength and beauty that these women posses. 2. We wanted you all to have the opportunity to get to know these women. In a separate story on Page 32 you can read their inspiring survival stories. 3. We wanted them to feel like rock stars for the day! I knew this part would be easy once I saw the beautiful clothing, shoes and accessories sent by the amazing participating retailers. That day, we also learned what happens when a 36-inch balloon pops…spoiler alert…it’s not subtle.

There is something really special about this issue. While putting it together, stories kept connecting to one another. It’s, yet again, another showcase of how intertwined and connected this community is. From our fashion models to our stories in the survivor section and the feature on Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Chez Hope, it’s obvious how much everyone depends on, and receives, the support of their neighbors. Also, it’s a LAGCOE year, and we’ve got some behind the scenes information about the event. There’s also an oil & gas report from this year’s LAGCOE Looey himself.

We hope that you love this issue as much as we loved creating it for you. Let us know what you think. We’d love to hear from you.



