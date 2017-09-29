Fall Fashion Preview 2017





Below is a list of the contributing stores.



Beau Lane Boutique

Sisters

Gulotta’s

Texada’s Jewelry & Gifts

All About You

Style Loft

Chateaux Rustique

Allain’s Jewelry

Le Jour Couture

Merle Norman Studio, Salon MN & Aesthetic Spa

Little Town

Armentor Jewelers

Ricki’s Follow along in their personal stories of survival and view our 2017 Fall Fashion Preview in our October issue, on stands now. Click on our Image Gallery for a sneak preview.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we present. Modeling clothing and accessories from Acadiana’s premiere fashion retailers are Breast Cancer Survivors Natalie Miguez, Beth Marino Resweber and Julie Bourque. They are joined by Dr. Kurt O’Brien of The Surgery Clinic. They exude their signature strengths and beauties as they showcase some of fall’s most beautiful trends.