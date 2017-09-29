Skip to main content

Fall Fashion Preview 2017

09/29/2017 07:00AM ● Published by Christy Quebedeaux

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we present Strength & Beauty – 2017 Fall Fashion. Modeling clothing and accessories from Acadiana’s premiere fashion retailers are Breast Cancer Survivors Natalie Miguez, Beth Marino Resweber and Julie Bourque. They are joined by Dr. Kurt O’Brien of The Surgery Clinic. They exude their signature strengths and beauties as they showcase some of fall’s most beautiful trends. 
Follow along in their personal stories of survival and view our 2017 Fall Fashion Preview in our October issue, on stands now. Click on our Image Gallery for a sneak preview.

Below is a list of the contributing stores.

Beau Lane Boutique 
Sisters 
Gulotta’s 
Texada’s Jewelry & Gifts 
All About You 
Style Loft 
Chateaux Rustique 
Allain’s Jewelry 
Le Jour Couture 
Merle Norman Studio, Salon MN & Aesthetic Spa
Little Town 
Armentor Jewelers
Ricki’s 


