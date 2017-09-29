09/29/2017 07:00AM ● Published by Robert Frey

In This Issue: October 2017

Pick up the October 2017 Issue where you will find the following stories:





On The Cover:

In honor of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, our 2017 Fall Fashion showcase, “Beauty & Strength,” features local breast cancer survivors as models. The cover features survivor and model Natalie Miguez wearing a Pedram Couture bridal gown from Le Jour Couture. Her makeup is by Stephanie Fitch at Merle Norman Studio, Salon & Aesthetic Spa. Joining Natalie in the fashion shoot are survivors Julie Bourque and Beth Marino Resweber as well as Dr. Kurt O’Brien of the Surgery Clinic in New Iberia. Photos by Fusion Photography – Beauty & Strength was shot at the Fusion Photography studio.





Features

14 Reduce & Reuse

Iberia Recycling Enthusiasts Strive To Keep Momentum

16 Hollywood On The Bayou

Teche Classic Movies

19 Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Iberia Welcomes Chez Hope

51 UMCOR: Sager Brown

A Local Treasure Celebrates 150 Years Of Service





Cover Story

37 Strength & Beauty

Fall Fashion 2017





CANCER Survivors

25 Research & Treatments

Breakthroughs In Breast Cancer

28 Bones Of Titanium & Nerves Of Steel

Peyton Murphy’s Battle With Osteosarcoma

32 Blessed

Natalie Miguez, Beth Marino Resweber and Julie Bourque





Oil & Gas Update

53 Making The Grade: Pass Or Fail?

Oil And Gas Industry Report From Don Briggs,

2017 LAGCOE Looey

56 LAGCOE

Why It Matters (And Always Will)





Departments

6 Personality

10 Focus

18 Books

23 HomeStyle

67 Events

73 Social Lights



