Acadiana Lifestyle

In This Issue: October 2017

09/29/2017 07:00AM ● Published by Robert Frey

In This Issue: October 2017

Pick up the October 2017 Issue where you will find the following stories:


On The Cover:

In honor of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, our 2017 Fall Fashion showcase, “Beauty & Strength,” features local breast cancer survivors as models. The cover features survivor and model Natalie Miguez wearing a Pedram Couture bridal gown from Le Jour Couture. Her makeup is by Stephanie Fitch at Merle Norman Studio, Salon & Aesthetic Spa. Joining Natalie in the fashion shoot are survivors Julie Bourque and Beth Marino Resweber as well as Dr. Kurt O’Brien of the Surgery Clinic in New Iberia. Photos by Fusion Photography – Beauty & Strength was shot at the Fusion Photography studio.  


Features  

14 Reduce & Reuse 

     Iberia Recycling Enthusiasts Strive To Keep Momentum  

16 Hollywood On The Bayou 

     Teche Classic Movies  

19 Domestic Violence Awareness Month 

     Iberia Welcomes Chez Hope 

51 UMCOR: Sager Brown
     A Local Treasure Celebrates 150 Years Of Service 


Cover Story 

37 Strength & Beauty  

     Fall Fashion 2017 


CANCER Survivors 

25 Research & Treatments  

     Breakthroughs In Breast Cancer 

28 Bones Of Titanium & Nerves Of Steel  

     Peyton Murphy’s Battle With Osteosarcoma

32 Blessed 

     Natalie Miguez, Beth Marino Resweber and Julie Bourque 


Oil & Gas Update 

53 Making The Grade: Pass Or Fail?

     Oil And Gas Industry Report From Don Briggs, 

     2017 LAGCOE Looey 

56 LAGCOE 

     Why It Matters (And Always Will)


Departments 

6 Personality

10 Focus 

18 Books 

23 HomeStyle 

67 Events 

73 Social Lights 


In Print, Today

  • Birds in South Louisiana

    09/30/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Join in this free fall seminar on birds in South Louisiana, how you can attract them, how you can...

  • Dat Dog Grand Opening

    09/30/2017
    11:00AM

    Dat Dog restaurant will be celebrating its grand opening on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 201 J...

  • Dat Dog Grand Opening

    09/30/2017
    11:00AM

    The new Lafayette restaurant is the first location for Dat Dog outside of the New Orleans area. D...

  • Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie

    10/01/2017
    03:00PM — 09:00PM

    Bar hours 3-9 p.m. Happy Hour 3-4 p.m. Live music from 4-8 p.m. 21+ ONLY

  • Scotch Doubles (10)

    10/02/2017
    06:00PM

    Join us every other Monday for our Scotch Doubles tournament. Registration starts at 6p, tourname...

  • Ladies Night Karaoke

    10/04/2017
    09:00PM — 02:00AM

    Double whammy! Not only is Karaoke back every Wednesday, but so is Ladies Night! Ladies, come in ...

  • VITA Tutor Training Workshops

    10/05/2017
    05:00PM — 07:30PM

    Do you want to help someone improve their reading and math skills, pass the HiSET test, or join t...

  • Shadows-on-the-Teche Arts & Crafts Fair

    10/07/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00PM

    Twice a year, the Shadows hosts more than 100 vendors selling their hand-crafted items. From the...

  • Organic Gardening & Soils

    10/07/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Join in this free fall seminar on organic gardening, soils, products, best practices and more! ...

  • Jamie Bergeron & the Kickin' Cajuns

    10/08/2017
    03:00PM — 09:00PM

    Bar hours 3-9 p.m. Happy Hour 3-4 p.m. Live music from 4-8 p.m. 21+ ONLY

  • Ladies Night Karaoke

    10/11/2017
    09:00PM — 02:00AM

    Double whammy! Not only is Karaoke back every Wednesday, but so is Ladies Night! Ladies, come in ...

  • 2017 Footprints Forever 5k Walk/Run

    10/14/2017
    08:00AM — 11:00AM

    Maddie’s Footprints is gearing up for our Eighth Annual Footprints Forever 5K Fun Run/Walk! Footp...

  • Fruit Trees

    10/14/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Join in this free fall seminar on fruit trees! Learn about those with high to low maintenance, ho...

  • Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie

    10/15/2017
    03:00PM — 09:00PM

    Bar hours 3-9 p.m. Happy Hour 3-4 p.m. Live music from 4-8 p.m. 21+ ONLY

  • Benefit for Ananise Hulin

    10/15/2017
    04:00PM — 09:00PM

    Advance tickets available at: hulin.yapsody.com

  • 12th World Congress on Healthcare and Medical Tourism

    10/16/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00PM

    We take this opportunity in extending a warm and cordial welcome to you to be a part of the 12th ...

  • Scotch Doubles (10)

    10/16/2017
    06:00PM

    Join us every other Monday for our Scotch Doubles tournament. Registration starts at 6p, tourname...

  • Literature Night with the UL English Department

    10/18/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    Spend an evening with UL Lafayette’s English Department as students and faculty present their ori...

  • Ladies Night Karaoke

    10/18/2017
    09:00PM — 02:00AM

    Double whammy! Not only is Karaoke back every Wednesday, but so is Ladies Night! Ladies, come in ...

  • Yoga in the Patch

    10/19/2017
    05:45PM — 06:45PM

    Looking for a fun and FREE activity to do with the kids? Join us for Yoga in the Patch, generousl...

New! Read The Issue Online

 

2017 Discover Iberia

 

