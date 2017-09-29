In This Issue: October 2017
09/29/2017 07:00AM ● Published by Robert Frey
In This Issue: October 2017
Pick up the October 2017 Issue where you will find the following stories:
On The Cover:
In honor of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, our 2017 Fall Fashion showcase, “Beauty & Strength,” features local breast cancer survivors as models. The cover features survivor and model Natalie Miguez wearing a Pedram Couture bridal gown from Le Jour Couture. Her makeup is by Stephanie Fitch at Merle Norman Studio, Salon & Aesthetic Spa. Joining Natalie in the fashion shoot are survivors Julie Bourque and Beth Marino Resweber as well as Dr. Kurt O’Brien of the Surgery Clinic in New Iberia. Photos by Fusion Photography – Beauty & Strength was shot at the Fusion Photography studio.
Features
14 Reduce & Reuse
Iberia Recycling Enthusiasts Strive To Keep Momentum
16 Hollywood On The Bayou
Teche Classic Movies
19 Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Iberia Welcomes Chez Hope
51 UMCOR: Sager Brown
A Local Treasure Celebrates 150 Years Of Service
Cover Story
37 Strength & Beauty
Fall Fashion 2017
CANCER Survivors
25 Research & Treatments
Breakthroughs In Breast Cancer
28 Bones Of Titanium & Nerves Of Steel
Peyton Murphy’s Battle With Osteosarcoma
32 Blessed
Natalie Miguez, Beth Marino Resweber and Julie Bourque
Oil & Gas Update
53 Making The Grade: Pass Or Fail?
Oil And Gas Industry Report From Don Briggs,
2017 LAGCOE Looey
56 LAGCOE
Why It Matters (And Always Will)
Departments
6 Personality
10 Focus
18 Books
23 HomeStyle
67 Events
73 Social Lights