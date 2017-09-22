Social Lights - Inspire

Community Action Network (CAN) & Active Listening Lunch-n-Learn 09/25/2017 10:30AM — 01:00PM Are you wondering what you can do for your community? This is your chance to find out! Please joi...

5s and Under Singles Pool Tournament 09/25/2017 06:00PM — 02:00AM Join us for a 5s and under singles tournament every other Monday. Registration starts at 6pm, tou...

Literature Workshop hosted by the Ernest Gaines Center 09/27/2017 06:00PM — 08:00PM Flex your creative writing muscles at the museum’s first literature workshop hosted by Cheylon Wo...

Ladies Night Karaoke 09/27/2017 09:00PM — 02:00AM Double whammy! Not only is Karaoke back every Wednesday, but so is Ladies Night! Ladies, come in ...

VITA Tutor Training Workshops 09/28/2017 05:00PM — 07:30PM Do you want to help someone improve their reading and math skills, pass the HiSET test, or join t...

Birds in South Louisiana 09/30/2017 10:00AM — 11:00AM Join in this free fall seminar on birds in South Louisiana, how you can attract them, how you can...

Dat Dog Grand Opening 09/30/2017 11:00AM Dat Dog restaurant will be celebrating its grand opening on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 201 J...

Scotch Doubles (10) 10/02/2017 06:00PM Join us every other Monday for our Scotch Doubles tournament. Registration starts at 6p, tourname...

Ladies Night Karaoke 10/04/2017 09:00PM — 02:00AM Double whammy! Not only is Karaoke back every Wednesday, but so is Ladies Night! Ladies, come in ...

VITA Tutor Training Workshops 10/05/2017 05:00PM — 07:30PM Do you want to help someone improve their reading and math skills, pass the HiSET test, or join t...

Shadows-on-the-Teche Arts & Crafts Fair 10/07/2017 09:00AM — 04:00PM Twice a year, the Shadows hosts more than 100 vendors selling their hand-crafted items. From the...

Organic Gardening & Soils 10/07/2017 10:00AM — 11:00AM Join in this free fall seminar on organic gardening, soils, products, best practices and more! ...

Ladies Night Karaoke 10/11/2017 09:00PM — 02:00AM Double whammy! Not only is Karaoke back every Wednesday, but so is Ladies Night! Ladies, come in ...

2017 Footprints Forever 5k Walk/Run 10/14/2017 08:00AM — 11:00AM Maddie’s Footprints is gearing up for our Eighth Annual Footprints Forever 5K Fun Run/Walk! Footp...

Fruit Trees 10/14/2017 10:00AM — 11:00AM Join in this free fall seminar on fruit trees! Learn about those with high to low maintenance, ho...

12th World Congress on Healthcare and Medical Tourism 10/16/2017 09:00AM — 04:00PM We take this opportunity in extending a warm and cordial welcome to you to be a part of the 12th ...