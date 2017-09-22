Social Lights - Inspire

Skip to main content

09/22/2017

Inspire

Friday, August 11

Photos by Acadiana LifeStyle & Kelly Roark 

On Friday, August 11, the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce hosted INSPIRE: A Women’s Leadership event. INSPIRE was held at Antique Rose Ville. Participants discussed how women grow into leadership throughout their careers with a special focus on being or becoming a leader in a company, government or civic organization.   


2017 Discover Iberia

 

