Magnificent Mysteries

09/22/2017 07:00AM ● Published by Robert Frey

Books You Can't Put Down

By Raymond “Ray” Saadi — Book Editor





MURDER GAMES

By James Patterson & Howard Roughan

(Little, Brown $28)

With every murder, a serial killer announces his next victim by placing a playing card on the victim’s body. Puzzled, Detective Elizabeth Needham enlists the aid of Dr. Dylan Reinhart, an expert on serial killers. They fail to halt the killer before he strikes again and soon realize they’re up against a deviously clever culprit. These two new characters enliven this Patterson mystery and, I’m sure, are certain to reappear.





Y IS FOR YESTERDAY

By Sue Grafton

(Penguin Random House $29)

Kinsey Millhone, our favorite alphabetical sleuth, goes back to 1979 when four private school teenagers film their sexual attack on a 14-year-old classmate. The film goes missing for years until one boy’s family receives a blackmail demand for the film. Rather than paying, they hire Kinsey to investigate, something she will later regret. Meantime, Kinsey is once again threatened by her arch nemesis, who nearly killed her in “X,” the previous novel.







