Books That Nourish The Soul

09/19/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today

Check Out These Inspirational Titles

By Raymond “Ray” Saadi — Book Editor

 HOW THE LIGHT GETS IN

By Brian Doyle (Orbis Books $16)

“Stories are prayers.” That’s how Brian Doyle describes his poems (he calls them proems); brief stories that with his vivid insights change routine events into illuminating and inspiring reflections: a father teaching his son how to tie a necktie; and, a “poem for your wife after years of marriage.” Doyle, a prolific Catholic writer, died this past May, but fortunately, left us a treasury of his superb stories. 



 HOLY DESPERATION

By Heather King (Loyola Press $13.95)

Sub-titled “Praying as if Your Life Depends on it” is exactly what author King, a survivor of addiction and depression, describes in this frank and honest revelation of her heartrending experiences. Borrowing from scriptures and renowned writers, she illustrates how prayer was the last and best refuge for her and suggests it for all those suffering as she did.  



How The Light Gets In Brian Doyle Holy Desperation Heather King

