Social Lights - Merle Norman Studio, Salon & Aesthetic Spa

09/15/2017
Ribbon Cutting - Merle Norman Studio,
Salon & Aesthetic Spa
Thursday, July 27
On Thursday, July 27 at 10 a.m. the Merle Norman Studio, Salon & Aesthetic Spa held its ribbon cutting ceremony. Guests at the celebration received chances to enter for door prizes, gifts with purchases, discounts at the salon and at the Style Loft. The Style Loft and Merle Norman Salon and Spa are located at 603 Jefferson Terrace Boulevard.
