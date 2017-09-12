HomeStyle - 201 Woodland Circle, New Iberia

09/12/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: Home+Garden, In Print, Today

Gallery: 201 Woodland Circle [29 Images] Click any image to expand.

201 Woodland Circle is a rarity that perfectly combines Southern elegance and farmhouse charm. Each entrance features a brick courtyard that provides both privacy and amazing spaces to entertain. The large kitchen flows effortlessly into the stunning dinning and living areas. The master suite features an office, a separate courtyard and must-see closet and bath. The upstairs has an extra large landing area, three bedrooms with balcony access and full bath. The exterior, where the farmhouse charm really shines, features an in-ground pool with water features, vegetable garden, separate guesthouse with full kitchen and bath. This beautiful 3,435 square foot home has four bedrooms and three baths. 201 Woodland Circle is listed at $389,000.





201 Woodland Circle, New Iberia

Jennifer Forester • 337-3560-8609

JForester@vaneatonromero.com