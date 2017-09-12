Skip to main content

Acadiana Lifestyle

HomeStyle - 201 Woodland Circle, New Iberia

09/12/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: Home+Garden, In Print, Today

Gallery: 201 Woodland Circle [29 Images] Click any image to expand.

201 Woodland Circle is a rarity that perfectly combines Southern elegance and farmhouse charm. Each entrance features a brick courtyard that provides both privacy and amazing spaces to entertain. The large kitchen flows effortlessly into the stunning dinning and living areas. The master suite features an office, a separate courtyard and must-see closet and bath. The upstairs has an extra large landing area, three bedrooms with balcony access and full bath. The exterior, where the farmhouse charm really shines, features an in-ground pool with water features, vegetable garden, separate guesthouse with full kitchen and bath. This beautiful 3,435 square foot home has four bedrooms and three baths. 201 Woodland Circle is listed at $389,000. 


201 Woodland Circle, New Iberia 

Jennifer Forester  •  337-3560-8609

JForester@vaneatonromero.com

201 Woodland Circle, New Iberia Jennifer Forester

  • Tuesday Night Live

    09/12/2017
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    Sam Broussard is a high-wire artist on an open-tuned guitar, he writes and performs unforgettably...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • Berry Queen Ball X

    09/16/2017
    07:00PM — 11:30PM

    Dearest Potential Iberia Habitat Donor and Indirect Spreader of World Peace, Greetings from TH...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
New! Read The Issue Online

 

2017 Discover Iberia

 

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Interested in:
Email Format

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Acadiana Lifestyle