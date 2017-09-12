Social Lights - September 2017

09/12/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Today

Gallery: Collins’ Exhibit Farewell [12 Images] Click any image to expand.

Collins’ Exhibit Farewell

Friday, August 12

Photos by Lee Ball Photography

The Collins’ personal art collection has been on display at the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum. The exhibit, named “Spiritual Journeys: Homemade Art from the Becky and Wyatt Collins Collection,” closed on August 12. In celebration, the Collins hosted a party for board members and friends who traveled from the Kentuck Art Center & Museum in Alabama, board members and staff from the Hilliard Museum and other friends, artists and art enthusiasts.



