Skip to main content

Acadiana Lifestyle

Letter From The Editor - September 2017

09/08/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Today

A True Hero Story

Our cover story, the Steven Champ story, is another one of those stories that when I first learned about it, I thought, “Our readers have to hear this one.” It’s a story of recovery and is another shinning example of how members of this community leap into action when they see their neighbors in need, no matter how dire the situation. It’s a true hero story. And even better still, it fits in perfectly with September’s sports theme. 

The September issue is always so much fun for us, because it’s full of stories on topics we know Acadiana loves – football and sugar cane! While working on this issue, we can always feel the community’s excitement shifting to cooler temperatures, tailgates and the Sugar Cane Festival and Fair. Speaking of, in conjunction with the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival & Fair, we also produce the Festival Fun Guide. It’s your go-to source for all things Sugar Cane Festival.  That will be hitting the racks in New Iberia in early September. 

The Acadiana LifeStyle team is currently preparing for our fashion shoot, which will appear in the October issue. This year’s fall fashion will be unlike anything we’ve ever done. It’s going to be personal and powerful. I don’t know how I’m going to keep the details a secret. So, just in case I can’t, be sure to follow our Facebook and Instagram accounts, because there might be a sneak peek or two.  If you’re a retailer interested in participating in the fashion spread, email our sales coordinator or our account executive for details. 

Letter From The Editor Letter From The Editor - Sept 2017

  • Yoga in the Galleries

    09/09/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Join us on the second Saturday each month for yoga at the Hilliard Museum led by an RYT-200 certi...

  • Screening - Lemon

    09/11/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    Brett Gelman and Michael Cera star in this bizarre comedy about an out of work actor whose life s...

  • Tuesday Night Live

    09/12/2017
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    Sam Broussard is a high-wire artist on an open-tuned guitar, he writes and performs unforgettably...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
New! Read The Issue Online

 

2017 Discover Iberia

 

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Interested in:
Email Format

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Acadiana Lifestyle