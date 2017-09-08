Letter From The Editor - September 2017

09/08/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Today

A True Hero Story



Our cover story, the Steven Champ story, is another one of those stories that when I first learned about it, I thought, “Our readers have to hear this one.” It’s a story of recovery and is another shinning example of how members of this community leap into action when they see their neighbors in need, no matter how dire the situation. It’s a true hero story. And even better still, it fits in perfectly with September’s sports theme.

The September issue is always so much fun for us, because it’s full of stories on topics we know Acadiana loves – football and sugar cane! While working on this issue, we can always feel the community’s excitement shifting to cooler temperatures, tailgates and the Sugar Cane Festival and Fair. Speaking of, in conjunction with the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival & Fair, we also produce the Festival Fun Guide. It’s your go-to source for all things Sugar Cane Festival. That will be hitting the racks in New Iberia in early September.

The Acadiana LifeStyle team is currently preparing for our fashion shoot, which will appear in the October issue. This year’s fall fashion will be unlike anything we’ve ever done. It’s going to be personal and powerful. I don’t know how I’m going to keep the details a secret. So, just in case I can’t, be sure to follow our Facebook and Instagram accounts, because there might be a sneak peek or two. If you’re a retailer interested in participating in the fashion spread, email our sales coordinator or our account executive for details.