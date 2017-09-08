Skip to main content

Books: From Bodies To Souls

09/08/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today

Mysteries And Enlightenment 

By Raymond “Ray” Saadi — Book Editor


 

THE FACT OF A BODY

By Alexandria Marzano-Lesnevich
(Flatiron Books $26.99)

In this stark and startling memoir and chronicle of a murder, the author unabashedly reveals the terrible secret of being abused by her grandfather and the terrifying details of the murder of a 6-year-old boy in Southwest Louisiana by an acknowledged pedophile. It’s not a mystery since we meet the killer early on and when at trial he faces the death penalty, the murdered child’s mother in an act of mercy, not forgiveness, astonishingly asks his life be spared. Not the easiest read, but virtually impossible to put down.

 INTO THE WATER

By Paula Hawkins (Riverhead Books $28)

The river that runs through the little village of Beckford, has a fearsome spot called a “Drowning Pool,” which has claimed many lives, all of them women. The latest victims: a teenage girl, and now, a single mother of a 15-year-old girl, angry and convinced her mother committed suicide. Worse, the girl fears her aunt, her mother’s sister, coming to care for her. Several characters narrate the complicated affairs, each from a different perspective.



