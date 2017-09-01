Social Lights - Festival Royalty

Skip to main content

09/01/2017

King Sucrose LXXVI 

Sunday, July 31 

Photos by Lee Ball Photography

King Sucrose LXXVI Dan Duplantis Jr. of Raceland Raw Sugar Corporation LLC was announced on July 31 at the home of Ted and Walteen Broussard. Also announced that evening were the 2017 festival honorees – Festival Volunteer of the Year, Kenny LeJeune, Festival Honoree, Nannette Bourgeois and Festival Grand Marshalls, The Sugar Lumps. 


Dan Duplantis Jr King Sucrose LXXVI

