Social Lights - Festival Royalty

09/01/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Today
King Sucrose LXXVI
Sunday, July 31
Photos by Lee Ball Photography
King Sucrose LXXVI Dan Duplantis Jr. of Raceland Raw Sugar Corporation LLC was announced on July 31 at the home of Ted and Walteen Broussard. Also announced that evening were the 2017 festival honorees – Festival Volunteer of the Year, Kenny LeJeune, Festival Honoree, Nannette Bourgeois and Festival Grand Marshalls, The Sugar Lumps.
