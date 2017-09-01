Skip to main content

In This Issue: September 2017

09/01/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Today

On The Cover:

Steven Champ with the licensed athletic trainer, Elizabeth “Biz” Thomason, who revived Steven with AED shock treatment when he collapsed on the field last year due to cardiac arrest. Thomason is carrying the same type of AED device she used to save Steven’s life. Photo by Fusion Photography. 


Football Forecast 

32 2017 Football Schedule 

35 2017 Louisiana Football Preview

39 Referees and Replays 

    Officiating In Acadiana’s Charged Athletic Culture 

43 Impact Acadiana 

    The Positive Impact Of Sports Memorabilia 


Sugar Cane Update 

47 From The Field 

    2017 Sugar Cane Progress Report 

50 Sweetening The Deal 

    Acadiana Sugar Cane Mill Success

53 Changes In The Cane 

    Rows Are Widening Around Acadiana    


Features 

15 Give And Never Count The Cost 

    New Iberia Families Become Missionaries 

23 A Night With Frank And Friends 

    The Rat Pack Of Acadiana    

27 Shock To The Heart 

    The Steven Champ Story 


Departments 

6 Personality 

10 Focus 

21 HomeStyle 

22 On Trend 

31 Books 

55 Events 

61 Social Lights 


New! Read The Issue Online

 

2017 Discover Iberia

 

