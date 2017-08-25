Social Lights - Suzanne de Mahy Fundraiser
June 29, 2017
Photos: Lee Ball Photography
Suzanne de Mahy is a candidate for the 16th Judicial District Court. Prior to Suzanne de Mahy’s unopposed candidacy, an event to raise funds, generate interest and socialize with de Mahy and her husband was held in St. Martinville at the home of Tom and Gisele Bulliard.