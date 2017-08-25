Social Lights - Suzanne de Mahy Fundraiser

Reading, Riley and Arithmetic 08/25/2017 07:00PM — 10:00PM VITA is very excited to announce that we are planning our first fundraiser, Reading, Riley and Ar...

Finding Nelson Mandela by Dennis Ward 08/25/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM Cité des Arts presents Dennis Ward’s comedy-drama, Finding Nelson Mandela, directed by Charlee Ha...

Finding Nelson Mandela by Dennis Ward 08/26/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM Cité des Arts presents Dennis Ward’s comedy-drama, Finding Nelson Mandela, directed by Charlee Ha...

Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express 08/27/2017 03:00PM — 09:00PM Bar hours 3-9 p.m. Live music from 4-8 p.m. Happy Hour 3-4 p.m. 21+ ONLY

Finding Nelson Mandela by Dennis Ward 08/27/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM Cité des Arts presents Dennis Ward’s comedy-drama, Finding Nelson Mandela, directed by Charlee Ha...

Tuesday Night Live 08/29/2017 06:30PM — 08:00PM Performing in the traditional acoustic style of Cajun music, the group combines the bayou sound w...

Artist Talk with Francis Pavy 08/30/2017 06:00PM — 08:00PM Join us for our first public program of the new school year. Local artist Francis Pavy, whose wor...

Finding Nelson Mandela by Dennis Ward 08/31/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM Cité des Arts presents Dennis Ward’s comedy-drama, Finding Nelson Mandela, directed by Charlee Ha...

Finding Nelson Mandela by Dennis Ward 09/01/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM Cité des Arts presents Dennis Ward’s comedy-drama, Finding Nelson Mandela, directed by Charlee Ha...

Finding Nelson Mandela by Dennis Ward 09/02/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM Cité des Arts presents Dennis Ward’s comedy-drama, Finding Nelson Mandela, directed by Charlee Ha...

Finding Nelson Mandela by Dennis Ward 09/03/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM Cité des Arts presents Dennis Ward’s comedy-drama, Finding Nelson Mandela, directed by Charlee Ha...

Infant Mortality Awareness & Remembrance Service 09/05/2017 05:30PM — 07:00PM When a family loses a child, it is also a loss for the entire community. Please join us for an in...

Tuesday Night Live 09/05/2017 06:30PM — 08:00PM Forest Huval is a soulful singer, Accordion/ Fiddle player. Admission: Adults $10.00, children 1...

“Behind the Scenes” with Joan Tanner and Julien Robson 09/06/2017 06:00PM — 08:00PM Artist Joan Tanner and curator Julien Robson will discuss their process and conception of Tanner’...

Fall Exhibition Opening Reception 09/08/2017 06:00PM — 08:00PM Join us in celebration of five exhibitions. Drinks and light refreshments generously provided by ...

Yoga in the Galleries 09/09/2017 11:00AM — 12:00PM Join us on the second Saturday each month for yoga at the Hilliard Museum led by an RYT-200 certi...

Screening - Lemon 09/11/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM Brett Gelman and Michael Cera star in this bizarre comedy about an out of work actor whose life s...

Tuesday Night Live 09/12/2017 06:30PM — 08:00PM Sam Broussard is a high-wire artist on an open-tuned guitar, he writes and performs unforgettably...

2017 ASHRM Annual HR Conference & Expo 09/13/2017 08:00AM — 03:45AM Registration Deadline Date is 9/13/2017

Gallery Tour with Tina Freeman and Bradley Sumrall 09/13/2017 06:00PM — 08:00PM Get an in-depth look at the exhibition Tina Freeman: Artist Spaces with photographer Tina Freeman...