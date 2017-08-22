Suspenseful And Humorous

08/22/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today

New Books You Should Pick Up



By Raymond “Ray” Saadi — Book Editor

THE BREAKING POINT



By Jefferson Bass (William Morrow $26.99)

Dr. Bill Brockton, the alias of the co-author, Dr. Bill Bass, famed forensic anthropologist, who created the Body Farm, the real-life lab in Tennessee, is called in by the FBI to help identify the charred remains of a pilot who crashed into a mountainside. Was it an accident, suicide or murder? Meanwhile, Brockton’s nemesis, the killer Satterfield, sends a package to Brockton’s home that opens a Pandora of horrors.





DISPATCHES FROM PLUTO



By Richard Grant (Simon and Schuster Paperbacks $16)

There are native Mississippians who never heard of Pluto, a town so small they took away its zip code. This hilarious story follows an Englishman and his New York City fiancé to the town of Pluto where he buys a decrepit plantation house and learns about mosquitoes, nutria, snakes and other varmints.



