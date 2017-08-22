Bridal Style Exclusive
Best Bridal Trends of Fall 2017
By Shanna P. Dickens
Cold Shoulder
Bridal trends frequently closely follow fashion trends. This one certainly does. All spring and fall, fashion trends have continued to favor bare shoulders. Admittedly, it’s generally safer to lean toward timeless and not trendy when selecting a wedding gown, but this is an exception.
Many designers premiered dresses with the cold shoulder trend, just the shoulders cut out, that felt like a fresh take on the look. In the truly timeless trend category, off the shoulder gowns covered the bridal runways. This neckline adds instant romance to any dress style.
Designers Who Did It Best:
Savannah Miller Bridal
Sottero and Midgley
Lihi Hod
Celebrities Who Loved It:
Amal Clooney -2014
Elizabeth Taylor - 1950
Christina Ricci - 2013
First Tier
Fully tiered skirts and skirts with cascading ruffles are beginning to gain a lot of popularity. It’s an innovative way to add volume to a silhouette without losing the bride under mounds of tulle and fabric. It’s also a beautiful way to create elegant, lengthening lines. Ruffles create a sweet nostalgic feeling when incorporated into any design, much less when they’re cascading down a wedding dress. This style is voted most likely to be come a staple.
Designers Who Did It Best:
Theia
Mori Lee by Madeline Gardner
Casablanca
Celebrities Who Loved It:
Hillary Duff – 2010
Lake Bell - 2013
High Hopes
Just when you thought the trends of backless, barely there and plunging necklines for wedding dresses could get anymore popular…things took a turn. Brides are favoring a more buttoned up look. High necklines are becoming increasingly popular. They offer a touch of modesty, but in no way is this cut boring. While it’s an excellent addition to classic gowns, there is something really spectacular about the way it adds an instant edge to a boho design. There are multiple ways to incorporate this look, like a lace chocker added to an illusion bodice or a ruffled high neck halter.
Designers Who Did It Best:
Costarellos
Carolina Herrera
Julie Vino
Celebrities Who Loved It:
Grace Kelly - 1956
Audrey Hepburn – 1954
Nicky Hilton - 2015
She’s A Lady
Many “ladylike” trends are making comebacks in big ways….but these aren’t your grandmother’s pearls. In the south, pearls are almost synonymous with formality and good behavior. But, they can feel a little dated pretty easily. Not these! Designers have incorporated pearls into bridal looks in a way that’s completely modern. Bows have also become a coveted bridal accessory. While the design could feel childish or filled with pomp and circumstance, the 2017-2018 bridal runways exhibited bows in ways that were anything but. When paired with a simple silhouette it adds instant romance and drama.
Designers Who Did It Best:
Monique Lhuilier
Lela Rose
Victor Harper
Celebrities Who Loved It:
Lauren Conrad – 2014
Poetry In Motion
Adding an element of motion is one of the most magical ways to create a completely whimsical bridal look. 3D florals made their way onto the bridal scene nearly 3 years ago, simultaneously making their way into brides’ hearts. This look isn’t going anywhere. It’s bold, but delicate, and it’s pure perfection for blushing brides.
Designers Who Did It Best:
Lela Rose
Marchesa Notte
Jenny Packham
Celebritites Who Loved It:
Whitney Port – 2015
Allison Williams – 2015
Feathers & Fringe are both excellent ways to add motion and details that express the bride’s personality. There’s something unmistakably Gatsby inspired about both of these details. They’re daring and glamorous.
Designers Who Did It Best:
Rivini by Rita Vinieris
Pronovias
Naeem Khan
Celebrities Who Loved It:
Martha Patterson – 2012
Kandi Burruss – 2014
Hidden Up Her Sleeve
The ongoing love for long-sleeved gowns isn’t going anywhere…thanks Kate Middleton. But now, sleeves are becoming more flourished and more dramatic. What better way to match the sounds of wedding bells than bell sleeves? While it’s having a moment now, the look is quintessential 60s and it’s perfect for the free spirited bride. Bishop sleeves are the latest trend making it its way to the forefront. There is something so Victorian and regal about them. While bishop sleeves are for a very specific type of bride, they’re truly gorgeous and we’ll soon being seeing much more of them.
Designers Who Did It Best:
Isabelle Armstrong
Alvina Valenta
Odylyne the Ceremony
Celebrities Who Loved It:
Ciara – 2016
Kelly Clarkson – 2013
Priscilla Presley - 1967
Cape Crusaders
Maybe it’s the world’s obsession with “Game of Thrones,” maybe it’s the resurgence of “Wonder Woman.” Either way, the bridal cape trend is strong and it’s out of this world! Whether it’s a full-length cape or a capelette, this look is ethereal and royal. If you’re looking for something more structured, winter capes with fur embellishments are also trending, and they’re giving us “Chronicles of Narnia” realness.
Designers Who Did It Best:
Vera Wang
Oleg Casini
Berta
Celebrities Who Loved It:
Solange Knowles - 2014
No Gown, No Problem
The idea of brides opting against full-length gowns or against wearing dresses at all isn’t new. In fact it’s been in practice for so long that designers are devoting large portions of their collections to brides who want to go short or who want to wear pants. These reinvented looks are visually interesting, edgy and totally bridal. The most popular short length for the 2017-2018 bridal season proved to be tea length. And when it comes to pants and separates, there is a style suited to almost every bride.
Designers Who Did It Best:
Oscar de la Renta
Schin & Babi
Houghton
Celebrities Who Loved It:
Mia Farrow – 1966
Yoko Ono – 1969
Olivia Palermo - 2014
Pop Of Color
Wearing a dress that isn’t white has for years been the go-to choice for alternative brides. But lately, designers have started adding color to gowns in very subtle ways. Blush had a major moment in 2016, and that’s continued into 2017. The soft and feminine color is perfect for the bride who wants to be different, but not that different. At the complete opposite end of the spectrum, blue and black accents are the hottest up and coming way to incorporate color. Both of these colors were shown in simple added details, like belts and small accents, and in very large scale, statement making ways, like full hued skirts or bodices.
Designers Who Did It Best:
Kelly Faetanini
Reem Acra
Marchesa
Celebrities Who Loved It:
Keira Knightley – 2013
Gwen Stefani – 2002
Jessica Biel – 2012
