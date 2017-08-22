Bridal Style Exclusive

Best Bridal Trends of Fall 2017



By Shanna P. Dickens

It’s quite possibly the biggest ensemble decision a woman will ever make. The Dress. Picking out a wedding dress is the stuff that dreams are made of. It doesn’t matter if the bride to be has been envisioning the gown since she was a child or if she’s just started to entertain the idea of domestic life, this year’s bridal trends have something for everyone. In recent years, wedding gowns have been shattering the mold and changing what it means to feel “like a Princess.” These current gown trends are so stylish and chic, they’ll make every bride feel like a Queen.



Cold Shoulder

Bridal trends frequently closely follow fashion trends. This one certainly does. All spring and fall, fashion trends have continued to favor bare shoulders. Admittedly, it’s generally safer to lean toward timeless and not trendy when selecting a wedding gown, but this is an exception.

Many designers premiered dresses with the cold shoulder trend, just the shoulders cut out, that felt like a fresh take on the look. In the truly timeless trend category, off the shoulder gowns covered the bridal runways. This neckline adds instant romance to any dress style.

Designers Who Did It Best:

Savannah Miller Bridal

Sottero and Midgley

Lihi Hod

Celebrities Who Loved It:

Amal Clooney -2014

Elizabeth Taylor - 1950

Christina Ricci - 2013





First Tier

Fully tiered skirts and skirts with cascading ruffles are beginning to gain a lot of popularity. It’s an innovative way to add volume to a silhouette without losing the bride under mounds of tulle and fabric. It’s also a beautiful way to create elegant, lengthening lines. Ruffles create a sweet nostalgic feeling when incorporated into any design, much less when they’re cascading down a wedding dress. This style is voted most likely to be come a staple.

Designers Who Did It Best:

Theia

Mori Lee by Madeline Gardner

Casablanca

Celebrities Who Loved It:

Hillary Duff – 2010

Lake Bell - 2013





High Hopes

Just when you thought the trends of backless, barely there and plunging necklines for wedding dresses could get anymore popular…things took a turn. Brides are favoring a more buttoned up look. High necklines are becoming increasingly popular. They offer a touch of modesty, but in no way is this cut boring. While it’s an excellent addition to classic gowns, there is something really spectacular about the way it adds an instant edge to a boho design. There are multiple ways to incorporate this look, like a lace chocker added to an illusion bodice or a ruffled high neck halter.

Designers Who Did It Best:

Costarellos

Carolina Herrera

Julie Vino

Celebrities Who Loved It:

Grace Kelly - 1956

Audrey Hepburn – 1954

Nicky Hilton - 2015





She’s A Lady

Many “ladylike” trends are making comebacks in big ways….but these aren’t your grandmother’s pearls. In the south, pearls are almost synonymous with formality and good behavior. But, they can feel a little dated pretty easily. Not these! Designers have incorporated pearls into bridal looks in a way that’s completely modern. Bows have also become a coveted bridal accessory. While the design could feel childish or filled with pomp and circumstance, the 2017-2018 bridal runways exhibited bows in ways that were anything but. When paired with a simple silhouette it adds instant romance and drama.

Designers Who Did It Best:

Monique Lhuilier

Lela Rose

Victor Harper

Celebrities Who Loved It:

Lauren Conrad – 2014





Poetry In Motion

Adding an element of motion is one of the most magical ways to create a completely whimsical bridal look. 3D florals made their way onto the bridal scene nearly 3 years ago, simultaneously making their way into brides’ hearts. This look isn’t going anywhere. It’s bold, but delicate, and it’s pure perfection for blushing brides.

Designers Who Did It Best:

Lela Rose

Marchesa Notte

Jenny Packham

Celebritites Who Loved It:

Whitney Port – 2015

Allison Williams – 2015





Feathers & Fringe are both excellent ways to add motion and details that express the bride’s personality. There’s something unmistakably Gatsby inspired about both of these details. They’re daring and glamorous.

Designers Who Did It Best:

Rivini by Rita Vinieris

Pronovias

Naeem Khan

Celebrities Who Loved It:

Martha Patterson – 2012

Kandi Burruss – 2014





Hidden Up Her Sleeve

The ongoing love for long-sleeved gowns isn’t going anywhere…thanks Kate Middleton. But now, sleeves are becoming more flourished and more dramatic. What better way to match the sounds of wedding bells than bell sleeves? While it’s having a moment now, the look is quintessential 60s and it’s perfect for the free spirited bride. Bishop sleeves are the latest trend making it its way to the forefront. There is something so Victorian and regal about them. While bishop sleeves are for a very specific type of bride, they’re truly gorgeous and we’ll soon being seeing much more of them.

Designers Who Did It Best:

Isabelle Armstrong

Alvina Valenta

Odylyne the Ceremony

Celebrities Who Loved It:

Ciara – 2016

Kelly Clarkson – 2013

Priscilla Presley - 1967





Cape Crusaders

Maybe it’s the world’s obsession with “Game of Thrones,” maybe it’s the resurgence of “Wonder Woman.” Either way, the bridal cape trend is strong and it’s out of this world! Whether it’s a full-length cape or a capelette, this look is ethereal and royal. If you’re looking for something more structured, winter capes with fur embellishments are also trending, and they’re giving us “Chronicles of Narnia” realness.

Designers Who Did It Best:

Vera Wang

Oleg Casini

Berta

Celebrities Who Loved It:

Solange Knowles - 2014





No Gown, No Problem

The idea of brides opting against full-length gowns or against wearing dresses at all isn’t new. In fact it’s been in practice for so long that designers are devoting large portions of their collections to brides who want to go short or who want to wear pants. These reinvented looks are visually interesting, edgy and totally bridal. The most popular short length for the 2017-2018 bridal season proved to be tea length. And when it comes to pants and separates, there is a style suited to almost every bride.

Designers Who Did It Best:

Oscar de la Renta

Schin & Babi

Houghton

Celebrities Who Loved It:

Mia Farrow – 1966

Yoko Ono – 1969

Olivia Palermo - 2014

Pop Of Color

Wearing a dress that isn’t white has for years been the go-to choice for alternative brides. But lately, designers have started adding color to gowns in very subtle ways. Blush had a major moment in 2016, and that’s continued into 2017. The soft and feminine color is perfect for the bride who wants to be different, but not that different. At the complete opposite end of the spectrum, blue and black accents are the hottest up and coming way to incorporate color. Both of these colors were shown in simple added details, like belts and small accents, and in very large scale, statement making ways, like full hued skirts or bodices.

Designers Who Did It Best:

Kelly Faetanini

Reem Acra

Marchesa

Celebrities Who Loved It:

Keira Knightley – 2013

Gwen Stefani – 2002

Jessica Biel – 2012