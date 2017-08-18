Skip to main content

Acadiana Lifestyle

Killer Thrillers

08/18/2017 09:40AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today

Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down

By Raymond “Ray” Saadi — Book Editor

TESTIMONY

By Scott Turow (Grand Central Publishers $28)

Beginning with the fascinating interrogation of the only witness to a massacre of 400 gypsy refugees, Prosecutor Ben Ten Moon left everything he loved in the U.S. in response to a request from the International Criminal Court charged with prosecuting crimes against humanity from Holland to Bosnia, Washington and beyond. Turow says that while the story is fictional, it was influenced by actual events. 


16th SEDUCTION

By James Patterson & Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown $29)                                     

Lindsay Boxer and the Women’s Murder Club face a mystery bombshell when Sci-Tron, a Science museum, is blown to bits, killing 20 and injuring 30, including her hubby, Joe, who raced to the scene and was caught in a secondary blast. Later, Lindsay faces a crazed, serial killer, who murders indiscriminately and forces her to witness as he kills again. 


Testimony 16th Seduction

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • 2017 Games of Acadiana

    08/19/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    The first Games of Acadiana (GOA) was held in 2001 with the hope of raising money to make a d...

  • Casino Night Fundraiser

    08/19/2017
    06:00PM — 10:00PM

    Come one come all to Cité des Arts' first Casino Night!! Help us raise money for Citè des Arts a...

  • MPCS Triathlon

    08/20/2017
    05:00AM — 10:00AM

    It is perfect for all fitness levels...whether you are new to triathlons or wanting a tune-up bef...

  • Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie

    08/20/2017
    03:00PM — 09:00PM

    Bar opens at 3 p.m. Live music from 4-8 p.m. Happy Hour 3-4 p.m. 21+ ONLY

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • Tuesday Night Live

    08/22/2017
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    With a combined 10 GRAMMY nominations between members Drew Simon, Megan Brown, and Kellii Jones,...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
New! Read The Issue Online

 

2017 Discover Iberia

 

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Interested in:
Email Format

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Acadiana Lifestyle