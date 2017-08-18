Killer Thrillers

08/18/2017 09:40AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today

Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down



By Raymond “Ray” Saadi — Book Editor

TESTIMONY

By Scott Turow (Grand Central Publishers $28)

Beginning with the fascinating interrogation of the only witness to a massacre of 400 gypsy refugees, Prosecutor Ben Ten Moon left everything he loved in the U.S. in response to a request from the International Criminal Court charged with prosecuting crimes against humanity from Holland to Bosnia, Washington and beyond. Turow says that while the story is fictional, it was influenced by actual events.





16th SEDUCTION

By James Patterson & Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown $29)

Lindsay Boxer and the Women’s Murder Club face a mystery bombshell when Sci-Tron, a Science museum, is blown to bits, killing 20 and injuring 30, including her hubby, Joe, who raced to the scene and was caught in a secondary blast. Later, Lindsay faces a crazed, serial killer, who murders indiscriminately and forces her to witness as he kills again.



