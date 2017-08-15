Happy Campers

As the summer days wane, Acadiana’s robust legion of nature enthusiasts look towards the lowering climates of Fall as the season gradually rolls in. With this in mind, Acadiana Lifestyle has compiled a comprehensive list of the area’s many campgrounds, state parks and RV sites to help guide campers, outdoorsmen and environmentalists to their next outdoor adventure.





Acadiana Park Campground

1201 E. Alexander St., Lafayette

337-291-8388

Campsite office hours are Monday - Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. When closed, campers may set up at any pad not reserved or occupied. Attendant will collect fees daily in the morning.





Alice’s RV Park

631 Desiree Rd., Opelousas

337-288-9633

Alice’s RV Park offers eight full hookup sites with plenty of shade and picnic tables. Church services are available. Amenities include water & electricity, WiFi, RV rental, laundry, pet friendly accommodations and onsite waste management.





Amelia RV Park

10671 Hwy. 182 East, Amelia

985-518-1698 • www.AmeliaRvPark.com

Geared toward the working person, Amelia RV Park is located in an industrial corridor within one mile of McDermott, Bollinger and Conrad Shipyards. With 55 sites, amenities include water, sewer and electricity that are included in the rate. Cable TV and Internet are provided.





Atchafalaya Campground

174 Campground Loop, Krotz Springs

337-566-8860

Cypress trees and the glistening waters of the Atchafalaya River set the stage for an unforgettable Louisiana camping experience. Spend the weekend with the family under the pavilion, or walk down to the river. Just remember to pack a pole because chances are, the fish are biting. Amenities include 35 sites, water & electricity, onsite waste management and bathrooms & showers.





Bayou Courtableau RV Park

187 Elizabeth St., Washington

337-351-2615

Historic Washington is the perfect place to “unplug” from life and enjoy the outdoors. Located on Bayou Courtableau, the RV Park offers 12 full hookup sites, a family friendly environment with picnic tables, firewood, a pavilion and outdoor kitchen for guest use. Grab your canoe; a public access boat launch is just up the road. Amenities include water & electricity, pavilion & kitchen and RV rentals.





Bayou Teche RV Park

100 Bayou Dr., Port Barre

337-585-7646

This RV Park has 45 shaded campsites located on the banks of Bayou Teche with access to electricity and running water. Enjoy family activities under the pavilion. Amenities include water & electricity, bathhouse, pet friendly accommodations and a dump site.





Bayou Wilderness R.V. Resort

600 N. Wilderness Trail, Carencro

337-896-0598 • www.bwrvr.com

RV campground with 120 full hook-up 30/50 amp. pull thru sites. Big rig friendly, Wi-Fi, cable, restrooms & showers, laundry, groceries, LP gas, pool, fishing pond, playground and meeting room with kitchen. Open year-round.





Burns Point Boat Launch & RV Campground

Hwy. 317 south of Centerville

337-836-9784

This camp offers a picturesque view of East Cote Blanche Bay along with swimming, fishing, picnic tables with shelters, electricity, water, sewerage hookup and public boat launch, dump station and 35 campsites.





Cajun Campground

5552 Hwy. 190 E., Eunice

337-457-5753 • www.CajunCampground.com

Six miles east of Eunice, this shaded campground nestled along Bayou Doza is open year round on 40 acres with 135 campsites, seven cabins, and five pavilions. Activities include swimming, fishing, a game room, hiking, mini golf and paddleboats. The clubhouse is available for parties and reunions, and all are welcome to the campground’s Friday night jam session. Amenities include water & electricity, cabin rental, high speed Internet, outdoor pool, game room and clubhouse.





Caribbean Campground & Wellness Center

12178 W. Hwy. 190, Opelousas

337-678-1500

www.CaribbeanCampground.com

This campground has 23 RV sites than can accommodate up to 70ft, 30/50 amp full hookups. In addition, Caribbean Campground has a recreation hall and a wellness center onsite. Camping clubs are welcome. Amenities include electricity, dump station, water & sewage, Wi-Fi, laundry, restrooms & showers, tent, cabin, and RV rental, pet friendly, outdoor pool and playground + outdoor activities.





Carriage Cove

161 Carriage Cove Ln., Ricohoc

985-399-1422

Located on beautiful Bayou Teche, Carriage Cove has 11 back-in sites with interior roads that are limestone. All sites have sewer, water and electric hookups. Phone hookups available by request for long-term stay. 50 amp hookups available. On-site amenities include water access and fishing.





Chicot State Park Campground

3469 Chicot Park Rd., Ville Platte

337-363-2403

www.CRT.State.La.Us/Louisiana-State-Parks

Louisiana’s largest State Park has overnight accommodations and day use activities. The park covers more than 6,400 acres of rolling hills and water in South Central Louisiana. The cool, clear waters of Lake Chicot have yielded record freshwater catches. Fishermen will enjoy the convenient boathouse, three boat launches and boat rental facilities. An extensive hiking/backpacking trail completely encircles Lake Chicot and includes several primitive campsites along the way allowing visitors to experience and enjoy the park’s natural landscape, its bottomland hardwood forest and the lake itself.





City of Rayne RV Park

300 Frog Festival Dr., Rayne

337-334-3121 • www.Rayne.org

This park is designed to host RV Rally Activities. RV Spots are $30 a night and must be paid before parking. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. spots can be purchased at City Hall. After hours spot purchasing can be done at the police station. Thirty & 50 AMP spots available. Full hookup is available.





Cypremort Point State Park Campground

306 Beach Ln., Cypremort Point, Franklin

337-867-4510

www.CRT.State.La.Us/Louisiana-State-Parks

Between Grand Isle and Cameron, Cypremort Point is the only locality near the Gulf of Mexico that can be reached by car. A half-mile stretch of man-made beach provides a delightful area for relaxing picnicking and enjoying the water. It also affords an opportunity for fishing, crabbing, water skiing, windsurfing and sailing. Deluxe cabins available; 2 are ADA compliant $120/night, Oct-Mar; $150/night on Fridays and Saturdays and April - September. Sleeps up to eight people with one queen bed, two bunk beds and one queen sofa sleeper.





Cypress Bayou Casino RV Park

832 Martin Luther King Rd., Charenton

800-284-4386

www.CypressBayou.com/Hotel/Rv-Park

Located next to Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel, this park has 30 campsites along with electric, water, sewer hookups. Dump station onsite. Shuttle service to casino is available along with 24-hour video surveillance.





Cypress Lake RV Resort

100 Cypress Dr., Berwick

985-399-5981 • www.CypressLakeRvResort.com

This resort has 81 sites with 30 & 50 amp and full hook-ups (water, sewer, electricity). Swimming pool on site, wireless Internet included in rate. Shade throughout the whole park. Big rig access, daily trash pickup. Onsite showers, restrooms and laundry facilities. Canoe, aluminum fishing boat and golf cart rentals. Check-in time is at 2 p.m. Check out is at noon.





Crow’s Landing

Hwy. 90 Service Rd. Franklin, exit 3211

337-828-4327

This park has 12 back-in sites. Interior roads are gravel. All sites have sewer, water and electric hookups. 50 amp hookups available. Onsite amenities include security lights and laundry facilities.





Dale White RV Park

7829 Hwy. 31, Opelousas

337-652-8353

Located on scenic Highway 31, within a mile from Interstate 49 is a 39 full hookup site with all the amenities a camper needs. Camping clubs welcome. Amenities include water & electricity, showers & toilets, laundry, pet friendly and partial handicap access.





DC’s Campground

24399 Hwy 190, Krotz Springs

337-566-2800

This quaint campground nestled away in the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area, which is a place known for great fishing, boating and hunting. The campsite has 15 full hookup RV sites and is conveniently located next to Whitetail’s, a restaurant serving Cajun fare for lunch and dinner. Amenities include water & electricity, sewage, dump station, RV rental, pet friendly and Wi-Fi.





Evangeline Oaks RV Park

808 Hwy. 742, Opelousas

337-288-0032

www.EvangelineOaksRvPark.com

Located in the heart of Opelousas, only 2 miles from Evangeline Downs Racetrack & Casino, shopping and local eateries, Evangeline Oaks offers 17 shaded, back-in RV sites available to rent daily, weekly or monthly. Amenities include 30 & 50 amp hook-ups, water/sewage hookups, Oonsite bath and laundry facility, electricity and Wi-Fi.





Frog City RV Park

3003 Daulat Dr., Duson

337-873-8864 • www.LafayetteRvPark.com

Frog City has 62 spacious RV sites and is “Big Rig Friendly,” offering Wi-Fi, free cable TV, pull-thrus and more. Swimming pool, coin-operated laundry, private bath and showers. Paved interior roads for EZ in and EZ out road access. Dog walk area, so your leashed pets are welcome.





Isle of Iberia RV Resort

911 N.W. Bypass (Hwy. 3212), New Iberia

337-256-8681 • www.IsleofIberia.com

The Isle of Iberia RV Resort recently celebrated its grand re-opening under the Iberia Parish Parks & Recreation department as the newest Louisiana camping site in Iberia. If only one word can describe the new Isle of Iberia, it’s optimism. The Isle’s new management team has been hard at work to turn the park into a community hangout as well as a top lodging facility for the parish. The atmosphere among the staff and the campers is one of excitement and just plain ol’ happiness when you visit the RV resort.





KOA Kampground of Lafayette, Inc.

537 Apollo Rd. Scott

337-235-2739

www.KOA.com/Campgrounds/Lafayette

This award-winning campground has 175 level concrete RV sites, 22 cabins, 6 cottages, two large swimming pools, miniature golf and free fishing in stocked 10-acre lake. Propane service & onsite RV repairs available.





KOC Kampground

3104 Curtis Ln., New Iberia

337-364-6666 • www.KOCKampground.com

KOC Kampground is a community oriented camp and RV site with amenities like water, sewer, electric, 30-50 amps, shaded sites, pavilion, fishing, cable TV, clean bathrooms and bathhouse, hot showers, laundromat, mailbox, pool, wireless internet, 24/7 available campsite host and a store.





Kemper Williams Park & Campground

254 Cotten Rd. (off Hwy. 90), Patterson

985-395-2289 • www.KemperWilliamsPark.com

This park has 44 sites with full hook-up with 50 amps, 160 sites with 30 amp, water and electricity. There are also 26 sites with 30 amp, water, electricity and sewage and access to Patterson Civic Center for social events. Interior roads are hard surfaced with dump stations. Onsite amenities include pavilions, restroom/showers, Atchafalaya Golf Course at Idlewild, tennis courts, ball fields, nature trails, playground and sanctioned horseshoe facility. Louisiana State Museum (Wedell-Williams Aviation Museum/Cypress Sawmill Exhibit) onsite. 300 acres. Rally camping welcomed.





L’Acadie Inn & RV Park

259 Tasso Loop, Eunice

337-457-5211

www.HotBoudin.Wixsite.com/LAcadieInn

At the junction of LA Highway 95 and US Highway 190, two and a half miles east of Eunice is L’Acadie Inn & RV Park. The park is situated on 14 acres of Cajun prairie, offering 17 full hook-up RV sites with 30-50-amps and 21 inn rooms. Guests have access to a fishing pond, playground, an extensive library on Cajun subjects and Cajun films as well. Amenities include cable TV & WiFi, water & sewer, laundry, outdoor pool, complimentary breakfast (weekends), lighted, covered patio and pet friendly accommodations.





Lake End Park and Campground

2300 Hwy. 70, Morgan City

985-380-4623 • www.LakeEndPark.net

This park has 147 back-in sites and 10 pull-through sites, 30 sites shaded by trees. Interior roads are paved and gravel. All sites have sewer, water and electric hookups. Dump station on site. 50 amp hookups available. On-site amenities include security, restrooms, showers, lake access, fishing, playground, beach, swimming, recreation hall, boat launch and laundry facilities. Can accommodate small groups. Twenty tent sites. Call for information about their new lake houses for rent.





Lakeview Park & Beach

1717 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Eunice

337-457-2881 • www.LVPark.com

Enjoy access to a 13-acre fishing pond, natural swimming pond and beach, playgrounds, pavilions, and live music. There are 95 full hook-ups and four cottages, complete with modern amenities. Dance with the locals to Cajun and zydeco music every Saturday for the fais do-do barn dances and enjoy live music on the beach during the summer months. Senior specials are offered along with snowbird specials and daily, weekly, monthly rates. Amenities include cottages & RV, water, sewer, & electricity, cable & WiFi, kitchen (in cottages), general store, laundry room, family restrooms, event venue and beach.





Maxie’s Campground

4350 Hwy. 90 E. Broussard

337-837-6200 • www.MaxiesCampground.com

This camp has 70 sites with full hookups and with 50, 30 or 20-amp service along with laundry facilities and clean restrooms. Nestled under beautiful live oak trees 15 minutes from Avery Island. In operation for more than 40 years. The Canadians home for the winter! Wi-Fi available through Tengo Internet for a fee.





Mary’s RV Park

1167 Hwy. 83, Franklin

337-578-5226 • www.MarysRvPark.net

This park has 12 sites with 30 & 50 amp and full hookup, laundry room, shower room and playground. Take Baldwin/Louisa exit.





MC RV Park

7100 Hwy 182 East, Morgan City

985-385-4813

Centrally located in Morgan City’s business area, this park has 40 RV sites that include cable TV, electricity, water, sewerage and lawn care service with onsite managers.





Michel’s RV Park

1530 Hwy. 90 West, Patterson

985-385-6090

Quiet and easy access on Hwy. 90. 12 campsites. Interior roads are shell. All sites have sewer, water and electricity. Dump station on site.





Oak Village RV Parks

6020 Lee Station Road, New Iberia

337-577-5001 • www.OakVillageRvParks.com

Oak Village RV Park is located just off Louisiana Highway 90 in New Iberia, a community of approximately 60,000, just 20 miles south of Lafayette. They’re located five minutes from the Port of Iberia, and near the busy Intracoastal Canal and cities such as Abbeville, Broussard, Youngsville and Lafayette. Oak Village focuses on business travelers and contract workers that need a home-like atmosphere and secure environment while working in the area.





Roy El Oak Campground

Hwy. 182 & Lonely Oak Ln., Bayou Vista

985-714-2184

This quaint campground on the bayou has 23 back-in sites. Interior roads are limestone. All sites have sewer, water and electricity. Onsite amenities include swimming, fishing, gas, boat launch, restrooms. Boiled crawfish and crabs are available in season along with fried seafood and burgers.





South City Park Campground

1524 S. Market St., Opelousas

337-948-2560

www.CityofOpelousas.com/South-City-Park

This beautifully shaded park is perfect for family fun with a large pavilion, barbeque areas, tennis courts, a pool and more. Also situated in the park are 61 sites with 30, 50 amp RV hook-ups and tent camping. The public pool can be enjoyed from the end of May through mid-July. Amenities include water & electricity, dump station, public pool and meeting/event venues. Park hours are 7a.m. - 11p.m.





Town of Washington RV Park

143 Front St., Washington

337-826-3626

Enjoy five acres in a family friendly environment with more than 50 full hookups. Sites available year round except during the Catfish Festival. Amenities include water & electricity, sewer and pet friendly accomodations.





Verret’s RV Campground

1255 Stephensville Rd., Stephensville

985-384-7931

This campground has 13 back-in sites, all shaded by trees. Interior roads are blacktop. All sites have sewer, water and electric hookups. Dump station. Onsite amenities include water access, fishing and boat launch.





Willie’s Campground

1409 Hwy. 10 N., Washington

337-826-4822

This rustic campground of 25 sites is situated alongside Bayou Courtableau. Camping clubs are welcome. Amenities include showers & toilets, pet friendly accomodations, picnic tables and dumping station. Ici on parle francais (French is spoken here). Office Hours are Tuesday - Friday 1 p.m. - 2 a.m. and Saturday - Sunday 12 p.m. - 2 a.m.



