Happy Campers
08/15/2017 08:28AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today
Gallery: Local Camping Spots [4 Images] Click any image to expand.
Local Camping Spots By Wynce Nolley
As the summer days wane, Acadiana’s robust legion of nature enthusiasts look towards the lowering climates of Fall as the season gradually rolls in. With this in mind, Acadiana Lifestyle has compiled a comprehensive list of the area’s many campgrounds, state parks and RV sites to help guide campers, outdoorsmen and environmentalists to their next outdoor adventure.
Acadiana Park Campground
1201 E. Alexander St., Lafayette
337-291-8388
Campsite office hours are Monday - Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. When closed, campers may set up at any pad not reserved or occupied. Attendant will collect fees daily in the morning.
Alice’s RV Park
631 Desiree Rd., Opelousas
337-288-9633
Alice’s RV Park offers eight full hookup sites with plenty of shade and picnic tables. Church services are available. Amenities include water & electricity, WiFi, RV rental, laundry, pet friendly accommodations and onsite waste management.
Amelia RV Park
10671 Hwy. 182 East, Amelia
985-518-1698 • www.AmeliaRvPark.com
Geared toward the working person, Amelia RV Park is located in an industrial corridor within one mile of McDermott, Bollinger and Conrad Shipyards. With 55 sites, amenities include water, sewer and electricity that are included in the rate. Cable TV and Internet are provided.
Atchafalaya Campground
174 Campground Loop, Krotz Springs
337-566-8860
Cypress trees and the glistening waters of the Atchafalaya River set the stage for an unforgettable Louisiana camping experience. Spend the weekend with the family under the pavilion, or walk down to the river. Just remember to pack a pole because chances are, the fish are biting. Amenities include 35 sites, water & electricity, onsite waste management and bathrooms & showers.
Bayou Courtableau RV Park
187 Elizabeth St., Washington
337-351-2615
Historic Washington is the perfect place to “unplug” from life and enjoy the outdoors. Located on Bayou Courtableau, the RV Park offers 12 full hookup sites, a family friendly environment with picnic tables, firewood, a pavilion and outdoor kitchen for guest use. Grab your canoe; a public access boat launch is just up the road. Amenities include water & electricity, pavilion & kitchen and RV rentals.
Bayou Teche RV Park
100 Bayou Dr., Port Barre
337-585-7646
This RV Park has 45 shaded campsites located on the banks of Bayou Teche with access to electricity and running water. Enjoy family activities under the pavilion. Amenities include water & electricity, bathhouse, pet friendly accommodations and a dump site.
Bayou Wilderness R.V. Resort
600 N. Wilderness Trail, Carencro
337-896-0598 • www.bwrvr.com
RV campground with 120 full hook-up 30/50 amp. pull thru sites. Big rig friendly, Wi-Fi, cable, restrooms & showers, laundry, groceries, LP gas, pool, fishing pond, playground and meeting room with kitchen. Open year-round.
Burns Point Boat Launch & RV Campground
Hwy. 317 south of Centerville
337-836-9784
This camp offers a picturesque view of East Cote Blanche Bay along with swimming, fishing, picnic tables with shelters, electricity, water, sewerage hookup and public boat launch, dump station and 35 campsites.
Cajun Campground
5552 Hwy. 190 E., Eunice
337-457-5753 • www.CajunCampground.com
Six miles east of Eunice, this shaded campground nestled along Bayou Doza is open year round on 40 acres with 135 campsites, seven cabins, and five pavilions. Activities include swimming, fishing, a game room, hiking, mini golf and paddleboats. The clubhouse is available for parties and reunions, and all are welcome to the campground’s Friday night jam session. Amenities include water & electricity, cabin rental, high speed Internet, outdoor pool, game room and clubhouse.
Caribbean Campground & Wellness Center
12178 W. Hwy. 190, Opelousas
337-678-1500
This campground has 23 RV sites than can accommodate up to 70ft, 30/50 amp full hookups. In addition, Caribbean Campground has a recreation hall and a wellness center onsite. Camping clubs are welcome. Amenities include electricity, dump station, water & sewage, Wi-Fi, laundry, restrooms & showers, tent, cabin, and RV rental, pet friendly, outdoor pool and playground + outdoor activities.
Carriage Cove
161 Carriage Cove Ln., Ricohoc
985-399-1422
Located on beautiful Bayou Teche, Carriage Cove has 11 back-in sites with interior roads that are limestone. All sites have sewer, water and electric hookups. Phone hookups available by request for long-term stay. 50 amp hookups available. On-site amenities include water access and fishing.
Chicot State Park Campground
3469 Chicot Park Rd., Ville Platte
337-363-2403
www.CRT.State.La.Us/Louisiana-State-Parks
Louisiana’s largest State Park has overnight accommodations and day use activities. The park covers more than 6,400 acres of rolling hills and water in South Central Louisiana. The cool, clear waters of Lake Chicot have yielded record freshwater catches. Fishermen will enjoy the convenient boathouse, three boat launches and boat rental facilities. An extensive hiking/backpacking trail completely encircles Lake Chicot and includes several primitive campsites along the way allowing visitors to experience and enjoy the park’s natural landscape, its bottomland hardwood forest and the lake itself.
City of Rayne RV Park
300 Frog Festival Dr., Rayne
337-334-3121 • www.Rayne.org
This park is designed to host RV Rally Activities. RV Spots are $30 a night and must be paid before parking. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. spots can be purchased at City Hall. After hours spot purchasing can be done at the police station. Thirty & 50 AMP spots available. Full hookup is available.
Cypremort Point State Park Campground
306 Beach Ln., Cypremort Point, Franklin
337-867-4510
www.CRT.State.La.Us/Louisiana-State-Parks
Between Grand Isle and Cameron, Cypremort Point is the only locality near the Gulf of Mexico that can be reached by car. A half-mile stretch of man-made beach provides a delightful area for relaxing picnicking and enjoying the water. It also affords an opportunity for fishing, crabbing, water skiing, windsurfing and sailing. Deluxe cabins available; 2 are ADA compliant $120/night, Oct-Mar; $150/night on Fridays and Saturdays and April - September. Sleeps up to eight people with one queen bed, two bunk beds and one queen sofa sleeper.
Cypress Bayou Casino RV Park
832 Martin Luther King Rd., Charenton
800-284-4386
www.CypressBayou.com/Hotel/Rv-Park
Located next to Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel, this park has 30 campsites along with electric, water, sewer hookups. Dump station onsite. Shuttle service to casino is available along with 24-hour video surveillance.
Cypress Lake RV Resort
100 Cypress Dr., Berwick
985-399-5981 • www.CypressLakeRvResort.com
This resort has 81 sites with 30 & 50 amp and full hook-ups (water, sewer, electricity). Swimming pool on site, wireless Internet included in rate. Shade throughout the whole park. Big rig access, daily trash pickup. Onsite showers, restrooms and laundry facilities. Canoe, aluminum fishing boat and golf cart rentals. Check-in time is at 2 p.m. Check out is at noon.
Crow’s Landing
Hwy. 90 Service Rd. Franklin, exit 3211
337-828-4327
This park has 12 back-in sites. Interior roads are gravel. All sites have sewer, water and electric hookups. 50 amp hookups available. Onsite amenities include security lights and laundry facilities.
Dale White RV Park
7829 Hwy. 31, Opelousas
337-652-8353
Located on scenic Highway 31, within a mile from Interstate 49 is a 39 full hookup site with all the amenities a camper needs. Camping clubs welcome. Amenities include water & electricity, showers & toilets, laundry, pet friendly and partial handicap access.
DC’s Campground
24399 Hwy 190, Krotz Springs
337-566-2800
This quaint campground nestled away in the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area, which is a place known for great fishing, boating and hunting. The campsite has 15 full hookup RV sites and is conveniently located next to Whitetail’s, a restaurant serving Cajun fare for lunch and dinner. Amenities include water & electricity, sewage, dump station, RV rental, pet friendly and Wi-Fi.
Evangeline Oaks RV Park
808 Hwy. 742, Opelousas
337-288-0032
Located in the heart of Opelousas, only 2 miles from Evangeline Downs Racetrack & Casino, shopping and local eateries, Evangeline Oaks offers 17 shaded, back-in RV sites available to rent daily, weekly or monthly. Amenities include 30 & 50 amp hook-ups, water/sewage hookups, Oonsite bath and laundry facility, electricity and Wi-Fi.
Frog City RV Park
3003 Daulat Dr., Duson
337-873-8864 • www.LafayetteRvPark.com
Frog City has 62 spacious RV sites and is “Big Rig Friendly,” offering Wi-Fi, free cable TV, pull-thrus and more. Swimming pool, coin-operated laundry, private bath and showers. Paved interior roads for EZ in and EZ out road access. Dog walk area, so your leashed pets are welcome.
Isle of Iberia RV Resort
911 N.W. Bypass (Hwy. 3212), New Iberia
337-256-8681 • www.IsleofIberia.com
The Isle of Iberia RV Resort recently celebrated its grand re-opening under the Iberia Parish Parks & Recreation department as the newest Louisiana camping site in Iberia. If only one word can describe the new Isle of Iberia, it’s optimism. The Isle’s new management team has been hard at work to turn the park into a community hangout as well as a top lodging facility for the parish. The atmosphere among the staff and the campers is one of excitement and just plain ol’ happiness when you visit the RV resort.
KOA Kampground of Lafayette, Inc.
537 Apollo Rd. Scott
337-235-2739
www.KOA.com/Campgrounds/Lafayette
This award-winning campground has 175 level concrete RV sites, 22 cabins, 6 cottages, two large swimming pools, miniature golf and free fishing in stocked 10-acre lake. Propane service & onsite RV repairs available.
KOC Kampground
3104 Curtis Ln., New Iberia
337-364-6666 • www.KOCKampground.com
KOC Kampground is a community oriented camp and RV site with amenities like water, sewer, electric, 30-50 amps, shaded sites, pavilion, fishing, cable TV, clean bathrooms and bathhouse, hot showers, laundromat, mailbox, pool, wireless internet, 24/7 available campsite host and a store.
Kemper Williams Park & Campground
254 Cotten Rd. (off Hwy. 90), Patterson
985-395-2289 • www.KemperWilliamsPark.com
This park has 44 sites with full hook-up with 50 amps, 160 sites with 30 amp, water and electricity. There are also 26 sites with 30 amp, water, electricity and sewage and access to Patterson Civic Center for social events. Interior roads are hard surfaced with dump stations. Onsite amenities include pavilions, restroom/showers, Atchafalaya Golf Course at Idlewild, tennis courts, ball fields, nature trails, playground and sanctioned horseshoe facility. Louisiana State Museum (Wedell-Williams Aviation Museum/Cypress Sawmill Exhibit) onsite. 300 acres. Rally camping welcomed.
L’Acadie Inn & RV Park
259 Tasso Loop, Eunice
337-457-5211
www.HotBoudin.Wixsite.com/LAcadieInn
At the junction of LA Highway 95 and US Highway 190, two and a half miles east of Eunice is L’Acadie Inn & RV Park. The park is situated on 14 acres of Cajun prairie, offering 17 full hook-up RV sites with 30-50-amps and 21 inn rooms. Guests have access to a fishing pond, playground, an extensive library on Cajun subjects and Cajun films as well. Amenities include cable TV & WiFi, water & sewer, laundry, outdoor pool, complimentary breakfast (weekends), lighted, covered patio and pet friendly accommodations.
Lake End Park and Campground
2300 Hwy. 70, Morgan City
985-380-4623 • www.LakeEndPark.net
This park has 147 back-in sites and 10 pull-through sites, 30 sites shaded by trees. Interior roads are paved and gravel. All sites have sewer, water and electric hookups. Dump station on site. 50 amp hookups available. On-site amenities include security, restrooms, showers, lake access, fishing, playground, beach, swimming, recreation hall, boat launch and laundry facilities. Can accommodate small groups. Twenty tent sites. Call for information about their new lake houses for rent.
Lakeview Park & Beach
1717 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Eunice
337-457-2881 • www.LVPark.com
Enjoy access to a 13-acre fishing pond, natural swimming pond and beach, playgrounds, pavilions, and live music. There are 95 full hook-ups and four cottages, complete with modern amenities. Dance with the locals to Cajun and zydeco music every Saturday for the fais do-do barn dances and enjoy live music on the beach during the summer months. Senior specials are offered along with snowbird specials and daily, weekly, monthly rates. Amenities include cottages & RV, water, sewer, & electricity, cable & WiFi, kitchen (in cottages), general store, laundry room, family restrooms, event venue and beach.
Maxie’s Campground
4350 Hwy. 90 E. Broussard
337-837-6200 • www.MaxiesCampground.com
This camp has 70 sites with full hookups and with 50, 30 or 20-amp service along with laundry facilities and clean restrooms. Nestled under beautiful live oak trees 15 minutes from Avery Island. In operation for more than 40 years. The Canadians home for the winter! Wi-Fi available through Tengo Internet for a fee.
Mary’s RV Park
1167 Hwy. 83, Franklin
337-578-5226 • www.MarysRvPark.net
This park has 12 sites with 30 & 50 amp and full hookup, laundry room, shower room and playground. Take Baldwin/Louisa exit.
MC RV Park
7100 Hwy 182 East, Morgan City
985-385-4813
Centrally located in Morgan City’s business area, this park has 40 RV sites that include cable TV, electricity, water, sewerage and lawn care service with onsite managers.
Michel’s RV Park
1530 Hwy. 90 West, Patterson
985-385-6090
Quiet and easy access on Hwy. 90. 12 campsites. Interior roads are shell. All sites have sewer, water and electricity. Dump station on site.
Oak Village RV Parks
6020 Lee Station Road, New Iberia
337-577-5001 • www.OakVillageRvParks.com
Oak Village RV Park is located just off Louisiana Highway 90 in New Iberia, a community of approximately 60,000, just 20 miles south of Lafayette. They’re located five minutes from the Port of Iberia, and near the busy Intracoastal Canal and cities such as Abbeville, Broussard, Youngsville and Lafayette. Oak Village focuses on business travelers and contract workers that need a home-like atmosphere and secure environment while working in the area.
Roy El Oak Campground
Hwy. 182 & Lonely Oak Ln., Bayou Vista
985-714-2184
This quaint campground on the bayou has 23 back-in sites. Interior roads are limestone. All sites have sewer, water and electricity. Onsite amenities include swimming, fishing, gas, boat launch, restrooms. Boiled crawfish and crabs are available in season along with fried seafood and burgers.
South City Park Campground
1524 S. Market St., Opelousas
337-948-2560
www.CityofOpelousas.com/South-City-Park
This beautifully shaded park is perfect for family fun with a large pavilion, barbeque areas, tennis courts, a pool and more. Also situated in the park are 61 sites with 30, 50 amp RV hook-ups and tent camping. The public pool can be enjoyed from the end of May through mid-July. Amenities include water & electricity, dump station, public pool and meeting/event venues. Park hours are 7a.m. - 11p.m.
Town of Washington RV Park
143 Front St., Washington
337-826-3626
Enjoy five acres in a family friendly environment with more than 50 full hookups. Sites available year round except during the Catfish Festival. Amenities include water & electricity, sewer and pet friendly accomodations.
Verret’s RV Campground
1255 Stephensville Rd., Stephensville
985-384-7931
This campground has 13 back-in sites, all shaded by trees. Interior roads are blacktop. All sites have sewer, water and electric hookups. Dump station. Onsite amenities include water access, fishing and boat launch.
Willie’s Campground
1409 Hwy. 10 N., Washington
337-826-4822
This rustic campground of 25 sites is situated alongside Bayou Courtableau. Camping clubs are welcome. Amenities include showers & toilets, pet friendly accomodations, picnic tables and dumping station. Ici on parle francais (French is spoken here). Office Hours are Tuesday - Friday 1 p.m. - 2 a.m. and Saturday - Sunday 12 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Local Camping Spots Campgrounds