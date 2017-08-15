Reading Material From August Through Autumn

08/15/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today

This Month's Best Books

By Raymond “Ray” Saadi — Book Editor





KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON



By David Grann (Doubleday $28.95)

The upheaval of the entire Osage Indian nation from their ancient lands to a rocky landscape in Oklahoma proved ironically to be a bonanza for the tribe. Under that rocky surface were untold millions of barrels of oil, making every tribe member an instant millionaire. Unfortunately, it also brought killers who sought to take over rights of the landowners. Only a federal police force had the power to capture, prosecute and imprison the culprits… and so was born the FBI under the powerful J. Edgar Hoover.







MY LIFE WITH THE SAINTS



By James Martin, SJ (Loyola Press $16.95)

Not the usual “Lives of the Saints” bios; rather it is the memoir of the author, Father Martin, and how the lives of certain saints impacted his life. Contemporary era saints include: Bernadette, John Paul XXIII, Thomas Merton, Mother Teresa as well as traditional saints; Joan of Arc, Ignatius Loyola (Founder of the Jesuits), Peter, Augustine, Aquinas and others, each related in some way to the author’s life and told in Martin’s introspective and witty style.



