Skip to main content

Acadiana Lifestyle

Reading Material From August Through Autumn

08/15/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today

This Month's Best Books

By Raymond “Ray” Saadi — Book Editor


KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

By David Grann (Doubleday $28.95)

The upheaval of the entire Osage Indian nation from their ancient lands to a rocky landscape in Oklahoma proved ironically to be a bonanza for the tribe. Under that rocky surface were untold millions of barrels of oil, making every tribe member an instant millionaire. Unfortunately, it also brought killers who sought to take over rights of the landowners. Only a federal police force had the power to capture, prosecute and imprison the culprits… and so was born the FBI under the powerful J. Edgar Hoover.


MY LIFE WITH THE SAINTS

By James Martin, SJ (Loyola Press $16.95)

Not the usual “Lives of the Saints” bios; rather it is the memoir of the author, Father Martin, and how the lives of certain saints impacted his life. Contemporary era saints include: Bernadette, John Paul XXIII, Thomas Merton, Mother Teresa as well as traditional saints; Joan of Arc, Ignatius Loyola (Founder of the Jesuits), Peter, Augustine, Aquinas and others, each related in some way to the author’s life and told in Martin’s introspective and witty style. 


My Life with the Saints James Martin, SJ Killers of the Flower Moon David Grann

  • Tuesday Night Live

    08/15/2017
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    Award winning singer/songwriter Gina Forsyth, is know for her wizardry on fiddle and guitar. Her ...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • 2017 Games of Acadiana

    08/19/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    The first Games of Acadiana (GOA) was held in 2001 with the hope of raising money to make a d...

  • Casino Night Fundraiser

    08/19/2017
    06:00PM — 10:00PM

    Come one come all to Cité des Arts' first Casino Night!! Help us raise money for Citè des Arts a...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
New! Read The Issue Online

 

2017 Discover Iberia

 

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Interested in:
Email Format

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Acadiana Lifestyle