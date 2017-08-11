Get Festive!

In Acadiana, there is almost always a festival just around the corner honoring virtually anything and everything that the area has to offer from the food to its rich heritage, music, wildlife, land and people. Many of the local festivals are virtually nonexistent during the hot Summer months, but are more than made up for in the Fall when the climate starts to cool down. Thus, in honor of the season, Acadiana LifeStyle has prepared a quick and easy guide for all of the major festivals coming to the area this fall.





Delcambre Shrimp Festival

Date: Wednesday - Sunday, Aug. 16 - 20

Location: Downtown Delcambre

Admission: Wednesday, Thursday & Sunday – Free; Friday & Saturday – $10

Contact: 337-685-2653 or

www.ShrimpFestival.net

Can’t Miss: The festivities kick off Wednesday and Thursday with the opening of the Street Fair with live music, fais do do, Blessing of the Fleet and a host of shrimp dishes featuring boiled shrimp, fried shrimp and shrimp sauce piquant.





Le Cajun Music Awards & Festival

Date: Thursday - Saturday, Aug. 17 - 19

Location: Rayne Civic Center, 210 Frog Festival Drive, Rayne

Admission: Thursday – Free; Friday – $7; Saturday – $10

Contact: www.CajunFrenchMusic.org

Can’t Miss: This unique three-day event features an awards ceremony honoring the best in Cajun music and Cajun musicians and includes a two-day dance festival with award winning Cajun bands providing the music.





Gueydan Duck Festival

Date: Thursday - Sunday, Aug. 24 - 27

Location: Duck Festival Grounds, 404 Dallas Guidry Road, Gueydan

Admission: Thursday & Sunday - free; Friday & Saturday – $10.

Contact: DuckFestival.org or 337-536-6456

Can’t Miss: Always held the weekend before Labor Day, the Duck Festival features state and local duck calling contest, skeet shoot contest, dog trials, live music, Queen’s Parade and carnival rides.





Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival

Date: Thursday - Monday, Aug. 31 - Sept. 4

Location: Downtown Historic District of

Morgan City

Admission: Free

Contact: www.ShrimpAndPetroleum.org,

info@shrimp-petrofest.org or 985-385-0703

Can’t Miss: This hometown festival celebrates the seafood and petroleum industries, which are the backbone of the area’s economic development. The festival takes place every Labor Day weekend.





Original Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Music Festival

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2

Location: Yambilee Building, 1939 W. Landry St., Ste. 103, Opelousas

Admission: Adults – $15; Children – $5

Contact: 337-290-6048 or www.Zydeco.org

Can’t Miss: This festival honors the roots of Zydeco with several exceptional performers, many of which are second and third generation Zydeco entertainers, delivering music that covers the rich history of Zydeco.





St. Martinville Kiwanis Club Pepper Festival

Date: Friday & Saturday, Sept. 15 - 16

Location: St. Martinville Festival Grounds, 200 N. New Market St., Saint Martinville

Admission: $5

Contact: www.Kiwanis.org or 337-342-0188

Can’t Miss: This sizzling festival offers foot-stomping live entertainment, barbecue cook off, 5K run, pepper-eating contest, exciting carnival rides, spicy food and ice cold beer, all for a great cause to help support local children and the community.





Pork Finger Cook It Your Way Cook Off

Date: Saturday Sept. 16

Location: 911 NW Bypass (Hwy 3212),

New Iberia

Admission: Free

Contact: isleofiberia.com or 337-365-6197

Cant Miss: Iberia Recreation Department is proud to announce the Isle of Iberia RV Resort Park will be hosting their First Annual Pork Finger Cook It Your Way Cook Off. The event will be free to the public.





Sugar Cane Festival

Date: Wednesday - Sunday, Sept. 20 - 24

Location: Downtown New Iberia

Admission: Friday & Saturday – $10; Sunday – Free

Contact: www.HiSugar.org or 337-369-9323

Can’t Miss: The celebration kicks off Wednesday, with a street fair that offers a family-friendly midway of treats, games of chance and fun rides. Friday night features the Candy Toss Parade, fireworks and live music. Saturday morning features the Cruisin’ the Cane Parade and Park where any classic, street rod, collectible, antique, hot rod, muscle car, rat rod, race car or unique car or truck is paraded down Main Street.





Baldwin Fall Fest 2017

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2017

Location: Main Street, Baldwin

Admission: Free

Contact: 337-940-2041

Can’t Miss: The amazing food and the children’s parade at 3 p.m.





Festivals Acadiens et Creoles

Date: Thursday - Sunday, Oct. 12 - 15

Location: Girard Park, Vermilionville & Acadiana Center for the Arts – Lafayette

Admission: Girard Park and Vermilionville – Free; AcA – Ticketed

Contact: www.FestivalsAcadiens.com

Can’t Miss: Acadiana’s beloved festival of Cajun and Creole culture features five music stages along with the Chef’s demo stage, two children’s areas, the Bayou Food Festival and the LA Arts & Crafts Fair, and a symposium on Cajun Dance Halls and Zydeco Clubs.





World Championship Gumbo Cook Off

Date: Saturday - Sunday, Oct. 14 - 15

Location: Bouligny Plaza, 100 W. Main St., New Iberia

Admission: Free

Contact: www.IberiaChamber.org/Gumbo-Cookoff

Can’t Miss: The largest and longest-running Gumbo Cook Off in the state features the coming together of locals and visitors to celebrate Cajun cuisine and music. The main event happens Sunday, with 100 teams competing to call themselves “champions” with the best gumbo in the world.





International Rice Festival

Date: Thursday - Sunday, Oct. 19 - 22

Location: Downtown Crowley, 100 N.E. Court Circle, Crowley

Admission: Free

Contact: 337-783-3067 or

www.RiceFestival.com

Can’t Miss: The Rice Festival features a plethora of rice-themed festivities including two parades, live music, a state-of-the-art carnival, rice and Creole cooking contest, poker “rice” run and classic car shows, 5k rice festival run, international rice eating contest, fiddle and accordion contest, senior citizen’s ball, outdoor arts and crafts, a live rice threshing demonstration, the frog derby and more.





Boudin Cook-Off

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Location: Parc Sans Souci, Downtown Lafayette

Admission: Free

Contact: BoudinCookoff.com

Can’t Miss: This festival lets guests compare boudin samples from across the state along with a daring boudin eating contest, a people’s choice award for the best boudin, live music, free fun jumps, face painting and contests with prizes.





Shake Your Trail Feathers

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Location: Parc des Ponts du Pont Breaux, Breaux Bridge

Admission: Free

Contact: 337-277-4645 or techeproject.org

Can’t Miss: Cajun Paddle will be partnering to host a “paddle to the party.” Kayaks and canoes will paddle two hours from Poche Bridge to the park with a floating band escort. Shuttle services will be available. TRAIL is partnering to host the “Trail Feathers” bike event, which has three different bike routes. They all have an option to peddle and paddle with the Cajun Paddle crew





Rougarou Fest

Date: Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21- 22

Location: Downtown Houma

Admission: Free

Contact: RougarouFest.org or 985-580-7289

Can’t Miss: The Rougarou Fest is a family-friendly festival with a spooky flair that celebrates the rich folklore that exists along the bayous of Southeast Louisiana. It is also the primary fundraiser supporting the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization that is revolutionizing how we think, teach and learn about Louisiana’s disappearing coast.



