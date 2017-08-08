Skip to main content

Acadiana Lifestyle

HOMEStyle: 205 Mill Valley Run, Lafayette

08/08/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: Home+Garden, In Print, Today

Gallery: 205 Mill Valley Run, Lafayette [23 Images] Click any image to expand.

This is a beautiful custom built home. There is no comparison to the workmanship and detailing on this masterfully built abode. The home is situated on two gorgeous lots. The large family property features 5 bedrooms and 3 ½ baths. There are three separate living rooms all located on one level. Walking through the slate courtyard into the home, grand beveled front doors welcome you into the stunning grand room with classic Saltillo tile, cathedral ceilings and a magnificent wood-burning fireplace. The backyard feels more like a beautiful park, with its gunite pool and full garden that was designed and installed by the Urban Naturalist. The property is also equipped with a 4-car garage and a separate new air conditioned and heated 6-car high-end garage. 205 Mill Valley Run is 4,137 square feet and is listed at $788,000. 

205 Mill Valley Run, Lafayette 

Penny McGehee • 337-344-7777 • pmcgehee@vaneatonromero.com

205 Mill Valley Run, Lafayette Penny McGehee

  • Tuesday Night Live

    08/08/2017
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    Live at the TCA is Acadien Cajun Band Trio, founder of Acadien guitarist/ accordionist Ryan Simon...

  • Literacy Celebration

    08/09/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    Join us for a fun filled evening of storytelling, book making and much more! This family affair i...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • Chorale des Amis

    08/14/2017
    05:00PM — 07:00PM

    COME SING WITH US! Audition is easy. For details, visit our website! Chorale des Amis is a comm...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Tuesday Night Live

    08/08/2017
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    Live at the TCA is Acadien Cajun Band Trio, founder of Acadien guitarist/ accordionist Ryan Simon...

  • Literacy Celebration

    08/09/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    Join us for a fun filled evening of storytelling, book making and much more! This family affair i...

  • Chorale des Amis

    08/14/2017
    05:00PM — 07:00PM

    COME SING WITH US! Audition is easy. For details, visit our website! Chorale des Amis is a comm...

  • Tuesday Night Live

    08/15/2017
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    Award winning singer/songwriter Gina Forsyth, is know for her wizardry on fiddle and guitar. Her ...

  • 2017 Games of Acadiana

    08/19/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    The first Games of Acadiana (GOA) was held in 2001 with the hope of raising money to make a d...

  • Casino Night Fundraiser

    08/19/2017
    06:00PM — 10:00PM

    Come one come all to Cité des Arts' first Casino Night!! Help us raise money for Citè des Arts a...

  • MPCS Triathlon

    08/20/2017
    05:00AM — 10:00AM

    It is perfect for all fitness levels...whether you are new to triathlons or wanting a tune-up bef...

  • Tuesday Night Live

    08/22/2017
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    With a combined 10 GRAMMY nominations between members Drew Simon, Megan Brown, and Kellii Jones,...

  • Finding Nelson Mandela by Dennis Ward

    08/24/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    Cité des Arts presents Dennis Ward’s comedy-drama, Finding Nelson Mandela, directed by Charlee Ha...

  • Reading, Riley and Arithmetic

    08/25/2017
    07:00PM — 10:00PM

    VITA is very excited to announce that we are planning our first fundraiser, Reading, Riley and Ar...

  • Finding Nelson Mandela by Dennis Ward

    08/25/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    Cité des Arts presents Dennis Ward’s comedy-drama, Finding Nelson Mandela, directed by Charlee Ha...

  • Finding Nelson Mandela by Dennis Ward

    08/26/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    Cité des Arts presents Dennis Ward’s comedy-drama, Finding Nelson Mandela, directed by Charlee Ha...

  • Finding Nelson Mandela by Dennis Ward

    08/27/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    Cité des Arts presents Dennis Ward’s comedy-drama, Finding Nelson Mandela, directed by Charlee Ha...

  • Tuesday Night Live

    08/29/2017
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    Performing in the traditional acoustic style of Cajun music, the group combines the bayou sound w...

Add Your Event View More
New! Read The Issue Online

 

2017 Discover Iberia

 

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Interested in:
Email Format

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Acadiana Lifestyle