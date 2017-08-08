HOMEStyle: 205 Mill Valley Run, Lafayette

08/08/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: Home+Garden, In Print, Today

This is a beautiful custom built home. There is no comparison to the workmanship and detailing on this masterfully built abode. The home is situated on two gorgeous lots. The large family property features 5 bedrooms and 3 ½ baths. There are three separate living rooms all located on one level. Walking through the slate courtyard into the home, grand beveled front doors welcome you into the stunning grand room with classic Saltillo tile, cathedral ceilings and a magnificent wood-burning fireplace. The backyard feels more like a beautiful park, with its gunite pool and full garden that was designed and installed by the Urban Naturalist. The property is also equipped with a 4-car garage and a separate new air conditioned and heated 6-car high-end garage. 205 Mill Valley Run is 4,137 square feet and is listed at $788,000.

Penny McGehee • 337-344-7777 • pmcgehee@vaneatonromero.com