A Wedding Story

08/08/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey

The Story Of Brooke Baudoin And Kenny Lambardo

By Brooke Baudoin | Photos by Fusion Photography





How Did You Meet?



Kenny’s mom was my softball coach for years. He and I went to the same high school and had mutual friends, so we’d know each other for quite awhile. Whenever we saw each other, we always made it a point to say “Hi” and chat. Over the years, we became better friends until one night he asked me out for drinks. That’s how we ended up here!





How Long Were You Together Before The Ring?

We started dating in 2014.





How About The Proposal?

Kenny proposed to me on December 4, 2015. He wanted to get together at a friend’s house for dinner and drinks. I had just finished working a 7 a.m.-7 p.m. shift at Lafayette General Medical Center. I was in scrubs, no makeup and my hair was a mess. I almost backed out because I was so tired. Thank God I didn’t.

Towards the end of the night, we were sitting around a fire and he got down on one knee. He told me how much he loved me and asked me to marry him. I said “Are you serious? You’re lying!” I admit, it wasn’t the best response, but I was surprised. We had talked about marriage before, but I never pushed the subject. I knew it would happen when the time was right. I always joke that he could have at least given me a heads up so I could have fixed myself up a little. But looking back, I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. I’ve always been a sucker for a good surprise.





What Influenced Your Ceremony & Reception Venues?

I have always wanted a rustic, elegant, traditional southern wedding. I wanted a small wedding, and he wanted a big wedding. We had to meet in the middle. We both wanted a catholic wedding, so we chose the church that both our families and ourselves are a part of, Immaculate Conception Church in Charenton, La. It’s an older church, very small!

We chose to do the reception at the West Saint Mary Civic Center in Jeanerette, La. to compensate the number of people comfortably. It was also a very spacious, clean and simple venue. We had been to wedding receptions there and that had all turned out to be beautiful with the right touch.





Who Would You Like To Thank?

My husband Kenny for choosing me and creating such wonderful memories with me. For trusting me to be the person he spends the rest of his life with. And for reminding me each and every day how much he loves me.

My parents Sammy and Jamie Baudoin for the numerous hours they spent helping to get everything done for this wedding. They were there during every single good and stressful time saying, “We got this” and “it’s going to be great.” Without them, this wedding would have never happened. I also have to thank my in-laws Larry and Theresa Lombardo for being so supportive and helpful throughout everything.

My maid of honor, my sister Morgan Baudoin, for helping me with all the little, crazy requests and details. My bridesmaids Morgan Baudoin, Brittany Verret, Maria Burgess, Lauren Gaskins, Caroline Dwyer and Brittany Doyle. Kenny’s groomsmen Jason Verret, Corry Landry, Jean Paul Lamasion, Miles Pusateri, Stephen Hebert, Damien Hebert, Jake Treadway and Ben Blanchard. Our bridal parties helped plan our trips to Orange Beach and Vegas and helped us celebrate throughout the year. They made our big day even more special.

Big thanks also go to Michelle Carro, who planned and decorated my bridal shower. Kandise France for the bridal shower invitations and wedding programs. All of the vendors. Each of our guests for being so supportive of us throughout the years and helping us celebrate our special day. And finally, the woman who put it all together – my florist, planner, coordinator and decorator Stephanie Vilo. Without her, this wedding would not have come together like it did. She exceeded our expectations in every way.





That Special Moment:

When the doors to the church opened and every emotion hit me. Seeing Kenny smiling at the end of the aisle, my dad smiling and asking, “Ready?” It was amazing to see how beautiful the church looked and to see our family and friends all together. Anytime someone talks about the wedding, that moment comes to mind.





Advice To Future Brides:

I would strongly suggest a wedding planner/coordinator. Stephanie took a lot of stress off of everyone’s shoulders. She worked so well with all of my other vendors. She was calm, yet a go-getter.

Also, remember it’s not just your day! It’s your husband’s day, too. Include him in decisions and make sure you are both on the same page. I made sure Kenny knew everything, even if I knew he was going to shake his head and laugh at me for telling him and just say, “whatever you want bae!”