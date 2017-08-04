Social Lights - Stars of Style
08/04/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today
Gallery: 2017 Stars Of Style [49 Images] Click any image to expand.
Stars of StylePhotos: Fusion Photography
The Louisiana Sugar Cane Fair & Festival’s 2017 Stars of Style Gala showcased 19 community leaders. The premiere fundraising event was held at Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel. The 2017 Stars of Style featured Dwayne J. Viator, Doris Regan Tatford, Javella Maria Joseph Raheem, Greg Nolan, Kaci Beaullieu, Jason Bayard, David Billiot, Mary Kendall Mhoon Maginnis, Andre’ Paul Broussard, Ashlie Gray, Wendy Parich, Elbert Guillory, Robin Breaux Menard, Seth Rosenzweig, William J. “Bill” Bacque’, Christina Pierce, Bernard Laviolette Jr., April Holleman and Colby Hebert. Acadiana LifeStyle partners with the Festival Association to promote the fundraiser.