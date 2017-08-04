Skip to main content

Social Lights - Stars of Style

08/04/2017

Stars of Style

Photos: Fusion Photography
July, 21 2017  

The Louisiana Sugar Cane Fair & Festival’s 2017 Stars of Style Gala showcased 19 community leaders. The premiere fundraising event was held at Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel. The 2017 Stars of Style featured Dwayne J. Viator, Doris Regan Tatford, Javella Maria Joseph Raheem, Greg Nolan, Kaci Beaullieu, Jason Bayard, David Billiot, Mary Kendall Mhoon Maginnis, Andre’ Paul Broussard, Ashlie Gray, Wendy Parich, Elbert Guillory, Robin Breaux Menard, Seth Rosenzweig, William J. “Bill” Bacque’, Christina Pierce, Bernard Laviolette Jr., April Holleman and Colby Hebert. Acadiana LifeStyle partners with the Festival Association to promote the fundraiser. 



La Sugar Cane Fair & Festival

