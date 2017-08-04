08/04/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Today

In This Issue: August 2017





On The Cover:



Cory Werk, owner of Bayou Teche Experience – Cajun Paddle, is pictured kayaking through the Bayou Teche. Acadiana is full of adventures and you can learn more about them, including kayaking on page 27, in our Out & About section. Photo by Tim Mueller Photography.





Features

15 Chorale Des Amis

Children’s Choir Tunes Up

54 Shaken And Stirred

How Martinis Help Acadiana Heal

57 To Market, To Market

daBerry Fresh Market To Open On Hopkins Street

59 Harry Potter And The Order Of The Rebels

Local School Brings Quidditch To Life





Out & About

19 Adventures On Unbeaten Paths

Running Trails In Acadiana

22 Happy Campers

Local Camping Spots

27 The Kayaking Chronicles

Locals With A Passion For Paddling

31 Get Festive

2017 Fall Festival Guide





Enchanted

37 Bridal Style Exclusive

Best Bridal Trends Of Fall 2017

43 The Lambardos – A Wedding Story

The Story Of Brooke Baudoin And Kenny Lambardo

48 Creative Taste

Untraditional Wedding Day Dishes





Departments

6 Personality

12 Focus

34 On Trend

56 HomeStyle

62 Books

63 Events

68 Social Lights