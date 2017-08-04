In This Issue: August 2017
On The Cover:
Cory Werk, owner of Bayou Teche Experience – Cajun Paddle, is pictured kayaking through the Bayou Teche. Acadiana is full of adventures and you can learn more about them, including kayaking on page 27, in our Out & About section. Photo by Tim Mueller Photography.
Features
15 Chorale Des Amis
Children’s Choir Tunes Up
54 Shaken And Stirred
How Martinis Help Acadiana Heal
57 To Market, To Market
daBerry Fresh Market To Open On Hopkins Street
59 Harry Potter And The Order Of The Rebels
Local School Brings Quidditch To Life
Out & About
19 Adventures On Unbeaten Paths
Running Trails In Acadiana
22 Happy Campers
Local Camping Spots
27 The Kayaking Chronicles
Locals With A Passion For Paddling
31 Get Festive
2017 Fall Festival Guide
Enchanted
37 Bridal Style Exclusive
Best Bridal Trends Of Fall 2017
43 The Lambardos – A Wedding Story
The Story Of Brooke Baudoin And Kenny Lambardo
48 Creative Taste
Untraditional Wedding Day Dishes
Departments
6 Personality
12 Focus
34 On Trend
56 HomeStyle
62 Books
63 Events
68 Social Lights
