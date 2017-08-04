Skip to main content

In This Issue: August 2017

08/04/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Today

In This Issue: August 2017


On The Cover:

Cory Werk, owner of Bayou Teche Experience – Cajun Paddle, is pictured kayaking through the Bayou Teche. Acadiana is full of adventures and you can learn more about them, including kayaking on page 27, in our Out & About section. Photo by Tim Mueller Photography. 


Features  

15 Chorale Des Amis 

     Children’s Choir Tunes Up 

54 Shaken And Stirred 

     How Martinis Help Acadiana Heal 

57 To Market, To Market 

     daBerry Fresh Market To Open On Hopkins Street

59 Harry Potter And The Order Of The Rebels 

     Local School Brings Quidditch To Life 


Out & About 

19 Adventures On Unbeaten Paths 

     Running Trails In Acadiana 

22 Happy Campers 

     Local Camping Spots 

27 The Kayaking Chronicles 

     Locals With A Passion For Paddling 

31 Get Festive 

     2017 Fall Festival Guide 


Enchanted 

37 Bridal Style Exclusive 

     Best Bridal Trends Of Fall 2017 

43 The Lambardos – A Wedding Story 

     The Story Of Brooke Baudoin And Kenny Lambardo 

48 Creative Taste 

     Untraditional Wedding Day Dishes 


Departments 

6 Personality 

12 Focus 

34 On Trend

56 HomeStyle  

62 Books 

63 Events 

68 Social Lights 

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • Night of Worship & Music

    08/05/2017
    07:00PM

    Join the Trinity Bible Church worship band on Saturday, August 5th at 7pm as they create a unique...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • Tuesday Night Live

    08/08/2017
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    Live at the TCA is Acadien Cajun Band Trio, founder of Acadien guitarist/ accordionist Ryan Simon...

  • Literacy Celebration

    08/09/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    Join us for a fun filled evening of storytelling, book making and much more! This family affair i...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

