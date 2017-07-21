Beyond The Classroom

07/21/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today

Acadiana’s Academic Enrichment Programs

By Wynce Nolley

When the summer days begin to wane and kids and their parents gear up for the back-to-school season, the to-do list can start to take on a life of its own. That often includes finding tutoring facilities or education enrichment opportunities. Acadiana has many institutes of extended learning where parents and students can get tutoring, pursue academic activities and achieve educational enrichment.





Butterflies And Beyond

214 Rue Louis XIV, Lafayette

337-981-3333

ButterfliesAndBeyondPreschool.com

Butterflies and Beyond offers comprehensive and innovative care and educational programs for infants, preschoolers and school age children. Visit their website to learn more about the programs for each age group and other details of their services.





Dyslexia Institutes of America

114 Youngsville Hwy., Lafayette

337-837-3234 l DiaLouisiana.org

Dyslexia Institutes of America is a national network of clinics whose sole purpose is to diagnose and treat individuals coping with dyslexia. Stacey Young, Owner and Director of The Dyslexia Institutes of America clinic in Broussard, is a certified teacher and the parent of a child with special educational needs. Previously, Young owned a preschool center and taught for 10 years in private elementary schools. With her degree Elementary Education and minor English from UL, Young has dedicated her life to helping learners achieve their highest potential despite hidden learning problems.





Education Destination

150 Industrial Pkwy., Lafayette

337-552-8255

EducationDestination.org

Education Destination is a specialty K-8 home study - teacher based program offering after-school tutoring and an after-school program. Kelly Roussell Francis who has more than 10 years of experience in education and is passionate about exceeding expectations leads the program.





Helping Hearts Academy

305 Church St., Youngsville

337-385-2703

HelpingHeartsAcademy.com

Helping Hearts Academy educates bright and talented students who are struggling with mild cognitive, processing, sensory, and social disorders. They seek to enhance their strengths while directly addressing their individual needs in a warm, supportive, and creative environment.





Iberia Boys & Girls Club

430 E Pershing St., New Iberia

bgcacadiana.com

Boys & Girls Clubs are a safe place to learn and grown – all while having fun. It’s the place where futures are started every day. Club programs and services promote and enhance the development of boys and girls by instilling a sense of competence, usefulness, belonging and influence.





Katy Anna Daycare

215 Rue Louis XIV, Lafayette

337-981-9469

Facebook.com/KatyAnnaDaycare

Katy Anna Daycare is a Class A state licensed child care facility serving children 6 weeks through 6 years of age. It opened its doors in 1995 and has helped shape hundreds of children through the years. All teachers are CPR and First Aid certified and several have been in the center since it opened for business. All meals served are healthy and state approved. Children are prepared for their future education through age appropriate curriculums that involve shapes/colors, letters and numbers along with arts and crafts, workbooks, puzzles and tons of pretend play toys.





Learning Adventures Early

Education Center

308 Youngsville Hwy., Lafayette

337-837-5300

LearningAdventuresLLC.com

The mission of Learning Adventures Early Education Center, LLC, is to provide a stimulating early care and education experience that promotes each child’s social, emotional, physical and cognitive development through Christian principles and teacher directed activities.





The Learning Place

113 Representative Row, Lafayette

337-534-0819

TheLearningPlaceLFT.com

The Learning Place is owned and operated by Dr. Donna Boudreaux. As a Licensed Psychologist and certified teacher, Dr. Boudreaux has devoted her life to working with children and adolescents experiencing academic and social-emotional challenges. Having worked as a regular and special education teacher, she understands the challenges students and teachers face. The Learning Place is her dream and her mission is to help children and adolescents develop the necessary skills for academic success and overall success in life.





The Learning Train

2100 Verot School Road #8, Lafayette

337-534-4291

TheLearningTrainLafayette.com

The Learning Train has a children’s play program that offers a series of parent/child (mommy and me) classes and drop-off enrichment classes devoted to the physical, emotional, educational, and social development of children. They offer different parent/child weekly classes for children 12 months through 4 years old and drop-off enrichment classes for children ages 2 - 4 years old. The activities are designed to improve balance and coordination and introduce sensory stimuli while reinforcing good social skills in a group play environment.





Mathnasium River Ranch

206 Rue Promenade, Lafayette

337-984-6284

Mathnasium.com/RiverRanch

Since 2009, Mathnasium of River Ranch has offered math tutoring and homework help to students in Lafayette. They serve the communities of Lafayette, Broussard, Youngsville, and Carencro. Their expert math staff is passionate about helping kids in the community improve and excel in math through the year-round as well as summer-only math programs at Mathnasium of River Ranch.





Nutty Scientists of Acadiana

1042 Camellia Blvd. #17, Lafayette

337-456-1712

NuttyScientists.com/Acadiana

The innovative Nutty Scientists teaching techniques and curriculum is an effective way to get kids excited about science. Fostering the minds of today’s youth through hands-on activities and interactive activities, Nutty Scientists of Acadiana is a great benefit to the families and children of the greater Louisiana community.





Play and Learn With Me

3554 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette

337-837-1881

PlayAndLearnWithMe.com

Play and Learn With Me offers a fantastic state of art facility, safe and happy environment with just the right amount of structure, stimulation and guidance for your children. Thus, Play and Learn With Me is a One Stop Shop for Fun, Enrichment, Learning, Play and Parties for children.





Sam’s Kid Safari Early Learning

Center, LLC

1508 Veterans Memorial Drive, Abbeville

337-422-5227

SamsKidsSafari.com

Sam’s Kid Safari Early Learning Center provides quality childcare and early learning, at an affordable price, in a loving Christian atmosphere. Find them on Facebook by searching “Sam’s Kid Safari Early Learning Center LLC.”





Sugar ‘n Spice Acadiana’s Preschool

166 S. Beadle Road, Lafayette

337-234-6568

SNSAcadiana.com

Sugar ‘n Spice, Acadiana’s Preschool, Inc. is a class “A” licensed facility, which also adheres to USDA guidelines while serving children breakfast, lunch and snack prepared by their full-time cook. Sugar ‘n Spice also has locations in Carencro/Scott, Broussard and Youngsville. Sugar ‘n Spice Preschools offer comprehensive and innovative care and educational programs for infants, preschoolers and school age children. Through independent exploration, structured activities, and hands-on learning, children will work on early literacy, math, science and social skills. Running and jumping keeps them active too during daily recess time both morning and afternoon (weather permitting).





Sylvan Learning

221 N. College Road, Lafayette

337-232-7323

1000 Parkview Dr., Ste. 10, New Iberia

337-369-1543

SylvanLearning.com

A tutor in Lafayette could be just the thing your son or daughter needs to move his or her skills to the next level. Sylvan’s talented tutors are happy to help: they’re committed to delivering a customized and engaging learning experience that revolves around your child’s unique needs. No matter what grade or skill level, they can renew your child’s passion for learning and steer him or her towards success in the classroom and beyond.





The Village Children’s Center

204 Albertson Pkwy., Broussard

337-837-7003

TheVillageChildrensCenter.com

The Village Children’s Center is a full-service Type II childcare center, located in Broussard. They offer childcare services from 6:30 a.m. - 5:45 p.m. Monday through Friday for children 6 weeks to pre-kindergarten age. The primary focus of the center is the care of the children. They provide the best child care service in Acadiana by exceeding the Louisiana State Guidelines for childcare centers. Their next priority is to develop a trusting and secure relationship with the parents by offering parents peace of mind through the use of web cameras and an open door policy.





Vita Reading Center

905 Jefferson St. # 404, Lafayette

337-234-4600 l VitaLaf.org

Volunteer Instructors Teaching Adults, or VITA, has served the Acadiana area for over 30 years, providing free, confidential education to adults who want to improve their reading skills, learn to speak English, or begin pursuing their high school equivalency diploma. They provide classes, computer instruction, and one-on-one tutoring.





Woodlands Learning Center

536 S. Bernard Road, Broussard

337-837-3500

WoodlandsLearningBarn.com

The goal of this daycare is to provide a safe, developmentally appropriate environment for children ages infant to 4 years. They believe children learn best through play. Providing activities based on the growth of each child allows children to develop at their own pace. Their focus is to present a stimulating experience, which promotes each child’s social/emotional, physical and cognitive development. Qualified staff provides an educational and developmentally appropriate program in a nurturing environment that embraces diversity. Their goal is to work in partnership with families to help children reach their fullest potential.







