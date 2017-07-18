Books That Rock





DRAGON TEETH

By Michael Crichton (Harper $28.99)

Crichton’s incredible imagination is on display again in this story recently discovered by his widow, Sherri. Young Yale student, William Johnson, who foolishly, to win a bet, joins famed paleontologist, Othniel Charles Marsh, on a search for ancient bones in the Wild West. Marsh falsely suspects William is a spy for his nemesis, Edward Drinker Cope, and deserts him in Cheyenne, a haven of crime and vice. Cope, ironically, does eventually rescue William who stumbles upon an historic treasure. It’s historical fiction at its best.





GWENDY’S BUTTON BOX

By Stephen King & Richard Chizmar

(Cemetery Dance Publications $25)

King is back in Castle Rock, Maine and with Chizmar has crafted a thriller about a plump 12-year-old girl, Gwendy Peterson, who meets a strange man dressed all in black who gives her a magic mahogany box with many colorful buttons. The man carefully showed her what happens when certain buttons are pressed; one dispenses uncirculated silver dollars; another, wonderful chocolates that will even help her lose weight. But, there’s one button she must never, ever press or horrendous things will happen. Gwendy’s thrilled until one day, she’s forced to press the forbidden button.



