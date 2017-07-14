Social Lights - Bunk'n On The Bayou
07/14/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure
Gallery: The Bunk Johnson Jazz, Arts & Heritage Festival [12 Images] Click any image to expand.
Bunk’n on the Bayou
May 27, 2017
Photos by Lee Ball Photography
The Bunk Johnson Jazz, Arts & Heritage Festival, Inc. The festival was created as a way to engage community members in the arts, music and heritage in tribute to Bunk Johnson. The festival featured 10 live music performances. It was held in Bouligny Plaza from 1 p.m. to 12 a.m.
