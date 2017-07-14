Skip to main content

Social Lights - Bunk'n On The Bayou

07/14/2017

Gallery: The Bunk Johnson Jazz, Arts & Heritage Festival [12 Images] Click any image to expand.

Bunk’n on the Bayou 

May 27, 2017 

Photos by Lee Ball Photography

The Bunk Johnson Jazz, Arts & Heritage Festival, Inc. The festival was created as a way to engage community members in the arts, music and heritage in tribute to Bunk Johnson. The festival featured 10 live music performances. It was held in Bouligny Plaza from 1 p.m. to 12 a.m. 


The Bunk Johnson Jazz, Arts & Heritage Festival Bunk'n On The Bayou

