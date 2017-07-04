Skip to main content

HomeStyle: 117 Emily Circle, Lafayette

07/04/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: Home+Garden, In Print, Today

Modern Stunner with a Contemporary Edge

This home is a true modern stunner. It has been restored to reflect an ambiance of clean lines and a contemporary edge. Three sets of French doors lead the way to the living room, where one wall is completely mirrored by a crystal chandelier and a gas fireplace. The kitchen is updated with leathered granite marble counters and stainless steel. The master suite is on the first floor, overlooking the pool.  The master bath is a truly unique space with a multi-head shower, high windows and glass top double sink. The second floor features two bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom and a third bedroom with a private bath. 117 Emily Circle is 3,539 square feet and is listed at $749,900.  


117 Emily Circle, Lafayette 

Lori McCarthy • 337-291-4761

