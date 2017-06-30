Stars Of Style 2017

By Shanna Dickens | Photos by Fusion Photography

Photos were taken at the home of Ted and Walteen Broussard.

True style is less about clothes and more about the person wearing them. The Stars of Style honorees are selected because they exhibit timeless style and grace that is known throughout the community. The 19 honorees are each loved and respected by their neighbors and hold a special place in the heart of Acadiana.

The premier fundraising event, 2017 Stars of Style Gala, will take place on July 21 in the Pavilion at the Cypress Bayou Casino, 832 Martin Luther King Dr., Charenton. Cocktails and appetizers will be available starting at 5:30 p.m. The dinner buffet will begin at 6:30 p.m., and the program starts at 7:30 p.m.

During the Gala, the 19 honorees will take the runway, displaying their personal style and charm. Family, friends and guests will also enjoy performances by the Sugar Lumps, IPAL and Nik-L-Beer. Attendants can also participate in a silent auction. Individual tickets, which include appetizers, dinner and cocktails, are $150 and can be purchased at Eventbrite. There are a limited number of tables available, so be sure to reserve one before July 10 by contacting Lisa Lourd, lisa@starsofstyle.org.

Stars of Style generates funds to ensure that every school in Iberia Parish can participate in the Children’s Parade during the annual Sugar Cane Festival. The money covers the cost of insurance, assists in the purchase of decorations for the floats and the other general expenses associated with the parade, such as security and clean up. The proceeds are additionally earmarked to guarantee that every school band in Iberia Parish can participate in both parades during the Festival. All additional funds produced, exceeding the amount required for the Children’s Parade and associated expenses, will go to the Sugar Cane Festival.

Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival & Fair Association President Ronnie Gonsoulin and the Stars of Style Chairs Lisa Lourd, Phyllis Mata and Ted Viator invite you to show your support for a community that is unlike any other in the nation – the sugar cane industry of South Louisiana. A very special thanks to the Stars of style Committee.

Mission Statement: As the premier fundraiser for the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival, our mission is to preserve the appreciation, history and culture of this Iberia Parish event. We promise to be mindful, through unwavering dedication, leaving it strong and steady for the future of our community and the sugar producing Parishes of Louisiana.

Dwayne J. Viator



