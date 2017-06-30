Skip to main content

Acadiana Lifestyle

Summer Reads

06/30/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Today

Summer Reads

By Raymond “Ray” Saadi — Book Editor

 

CAMINO ISLAND

By John Grisham (Doubleday $28.95)

A clever gang of thieves steals five handwritten manuscripts of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novels, owned by Princeton University and secured in its burglarproof vault. Insured for $25 million, the insurance company wants them found and suspects a popular bookseller on Camino Island has them. The company entices a young, struggling former schoolteacher and author to infiltrate the bookstore in a risky attempt to catch the thieves. What happens next is a typical Grisham surprise.


 HEMINGWAY DIDN’T SAY THAT

By Garson O’Toole  (Little A Books $24.95)

Who said, “Nobody goes there anymore; it’s too crowded.” Yogi Berra? Not originally, although after a decade denying it, he decided to claim it. What about, “Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt”. Abe Lincoln? St. Francis de Sales beat him to it in the 17th century. And, what was it Hemingway didn’t say? Supposedly, he bet friends he could write a short story in just six words and purportedly wrote: “For Sale. Baby Shoes. Never worn.” Author O’Toole’s extensive research proves that heartbreaking story, in various forms, existed long before Hemingway. Lovers of quotes will undoubtedly want to keep this book close at hand.



john grisham Camino Island Hemingway Didn't Say That Garson O'Toole

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
New! Read The Issue Online

 

2017 Discover Iberia

 

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Interested in:
Email Format

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Acadiana Lifestyle