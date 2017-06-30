06/30/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Today

Summer Reads

By Raymond “Ray” Saadi — Book Editor

CAMINO ISLAND

By John Grisham (Doubleday $28.95)

A clever gang of thieves steals five handwritten manuscripts of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novels, owned by Princeton University and secured in its burglarproof vault. Insured for $25 million, the insurance company wants them found and suspects a popular bookseller on Camino Island has them. The company entices a young, struggling former schoolteacher and author to infiltrate the bookstore in a risky attempt to catch the thieves. What happens next is a typical Grisham surprise.







HEMINGWAY DIDN’T SAY THAT

By Garson O’Toole (Little A Books $24.95)

Who said, “Nobody goes there anymore; it’s too crowded.” Yogi Berra? Not originally, although after a decade denying it, he decided to claim it. What about, “Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt”. Abe Lincoln? St. Francis de Sales beat him to it in the 17th century. And, what was it Hemingway didn’t say? Supposedly, he bet friends he could write a short story in just six words and purportedly wrote: “For Sale. Baby Shoes. Never worn.” Author O’Toole’s extensive research proves that heartbreaking story, in various forms, existed long before Hemingway. Lovers of quotes will undoubtedly want to keep this book close at hand.









