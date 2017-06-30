Skip to main content

In This Issue: July 2017

06/30/2017 07:00AM, Published by Christy Quebedeaux, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today

On The Cover: 

Stars of Style honoree Colby Hebert is pictured at Ted and Walteen Broussard’s home. Meet all of the 19 honorees and get all of the details for the Stars of Style gala on page 23. The 2017 Stars of Style Gala will be held Friday, July 21, 2017 at Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel. Photo by Fusion Photography.


Departments  

6 Personality 

10 Focus 

18 HomeStyle 

48 Books

60 Events 

65 Social Lights


Cover Story 

23 2017 Stars Of Style Gala 

Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival’s Premier Gala 


Back To School

49 In With The New

New Schools For Lafayette Parish 

52 Beyond The Classroom 

Acadiana’s Academic Enrichment Programs 

55 Textbooks To Tech Books 

New Technology Welcomes Iberia Parish Students 

57 Help Them Lead The Way 

Programs Making Big Differences In Little Lives 


Features 

15 Eight Days of Hope 

Volunteers Rebuilding Acadiana 

19 Purchased Lives 

Exhibit On Slavery Arriving In New Iberia 

34 Best Businesses of Acadiana 

45 Not Just Plain Folk Part II

Inside Becky & Wyatt Collins’ Home


Colby Hebert July 2017

