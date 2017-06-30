In This Issue: July 2017
06/30/2017 07:00AM, Published by Christy Quebedeaux, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today
On The Cover:
Stars of Style honoree Colby Hebert is pictured at Ted and Walteen Broussard’s home. Meet all of the 19 honorees and get all of the details for the Stars of Style gala on page 23. The 2017 Stars of Style Gala will be held Friday, July 21, 2017 at Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel. Photo by Fusion Photography.
Departments
6 Personality
10 Focus
18 HomeStyle
48 Books
60 Events
65 Social Lights
Cover Story
23 2017 Stars Of Style Gala
Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival’s Premier Gala
Back To School
49 In With The New
New Schools For Lafayette Parish
52 Beyond The Classroom
Acadiana’s Academic Enrichment Programs
55 Textbooks To Tech Books
New Technology Welcomes Iberia Parish Students
57 Help Them Lead The Way
Programs Making Big Differences In Little Lives
Features
15 Eight Days of Hope
Volunteers Rebuilding Acadiana
19 Purchased Lives
Exhibit On Slavery Arriving In New Iberia
34 Best Businesses of Acadiana
45 Not Just Plain Folk Part II
Inside Becky & Wyatt Collins’ Home