Social Lights: Junior League

06/23/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Today

Junior League Past Presidents Luncheon 

April 6, 2017 

On April 6, Junior League Past Presidents gathered for their annual luncheon in the home of Past President Maggie Simar. In attendance: Christa Billeaud, Shannon Dartez, Corinne Sprague, Julie Broussard, Debbie Foreman, Molly Kellenberger, Lise Ann Slatton, Sally Herpin, Janet Begneaud, Margaret Trahan, Tracy Ralston, Melanie Martin, Lea Ann Remondet, Miriam Bourgeois, Cecile Mouton, Judy Mahtook, Tracy Ralston and Maggie Simar. 

