HomeStyle: 111 Interlaken Dr., New Iberia

06/20/2017 07:00AM

This 3,425 square foot home combines two of the most coveted design styles – Creole and French country. The details are what truly make this space spectacular, like the custom lighting and the handmade wine closet. If the beauty and size of the master suite don’t win you over, its dream closet and attached laundry room certainly will. The “man cave” area is as stylish as the rest of the property with a wood-burning fireplace and custom accents. The property and house abound with southern charm, character and modern amenities. 111 Interlaken Drive is listed at $699,000.


111 Interlaken Dr., New Iberia 

Jennifer Forester  •  337-577-5918


111 Interlaken Dr.

