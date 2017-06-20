Skip to main content

Social Lights: Hats and Horses

06/20/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today

Kentucky Derby Party

Saturday, May 6

Photos by Lee Ball Photography

The Iberia Parish Foundation hosted their fundraising event Hats & Horses Kentucky Derby Party. The event took place on Saturday, May 6 from 3:30 – 7 p.m. at the Five Star Stables in New Iberia. There was friendly wagering, contests for Best Hat for Ladies and Best Dapper Man. There were complimentary mint juleps, cocktails and plenty of southern fare. 


Hats & Horses Kentucky Derby Party

