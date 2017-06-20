Social Lights: Hats and Horses
06/20/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today
Gallery: Hats and Horses [16 Images] Click any image to expand.
Kentucky Derby Party
Saturday, May 6
Photos by Lee Ball Photography
The Iberia Parish Foundation hosted their fundraising event Hats & Horses Kentucky Derby Party. The event took place on Saturday, May 6 from 3:30 – 7 p.m. at the Five Star Stables in New Iberia. There was friendly wagering, contests for Best Hat for Ladies and Best Dapper Man. There were complimentary mint juleps, cocktails and plenty of southern fare.
