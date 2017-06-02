In This Issue: June 2017
06/02/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Today
On The Cover:
Morgan Richard Olivier works with the local organization Angel Paws. She’s pictured here with newfound friend a Labradoodle who goes by the name of Isabella Grizzaffi. The pair is pictured at Le Triomphe. Head to Page 43 to read Morgan’s and the seven other honorees’ full stories. Photo by Fusion Photography.
Features
14 Connecting The Dots
The Potential Economic Impact of the I-49 Connector
18 Rumor Has It
A Growing New Iberia Lures New Business
25 More Than Just Plain Folk
The Collins’ Art Collection On Display
28 Love, Dad
Local Dads Reflect On Fatherhood
52 Women In Business
A Guide To Acadiana’s Outstanding Businesswomen
Hurricane Guide
33 Hurricane Preparation Guide
Stay Safe And Connected This Hurricane Season
34 Hurricane Tracking Chart
36 When The Sleeping Giant Awakes
How Flooding Prepared Us For Hurricane Season
38 The Reason For The Season
Rob Perillo’s Predictions
Cover Story
43 Women Making A Difference
Departments
6 Personality
10 Focus
21 HomeStyle
24 On Trend
59 Events
64 Books
65 Social Lights