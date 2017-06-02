In This Issue: June 2017

06/02/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Today

Morgan Richard Olivier works with the local organization Angel Paws. She’s pictured here with newfound friend a Labradoodle who goes by the name of Isabella Grizzaffi. The pair is pictured at Le Triomphe. Head to Page 43 to read Morgan’s and the seven other honorees’ full stories. Photo by Fusion Photography.





Features

14 Connecting The Dots

The Potential Economic Impact of the I-49 Connector

18 Rumor Has It

A Growing New Iberia Lures New Business

25 More Than Just Plain Folk

The Collins’ Art Collection On Display

28 Love, Dad

Local Dads Reflect On Fatherhood

52 Women In Business

A Guide To Acadiana’s Outstanding Businesswomen





Hurricane Guide

33 Hurricane Preparation Guide

Stay Safe And Connected This Hurricane Season

34 Hurricane Tracking Chart

36 When The Sleeping Giant Awakes

How Flooding Prepared Us For Hurricane Season

38 The Reason For The Season

Rob Perillo’s Predictions





Cover Story

43 Women Making A Difference





Departments

6 Personality

10 Focus

21 HomeStyle

24 On Trend

59 Events

64 Books

65 Social Lights