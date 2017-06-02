Skip to main content

In This Issue: June 2017

06/02/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Today

On The Cover:

Morgan Richard Olivier works with the local organization Angel Paws. She’s pictured here with newfound friend a Labradoodle who goes by the name of Isabella Grizzaffi. The pair is pictured at Le Triomphe. Head to Page 43 to read Morgan’s and the seven other honorees’ full stories. Photo by Fusion Photography. 


Features 

14 Connecting The Dots 

    The Potential Economic Impact of the I-49 Connector 

18 Rumor Has It 

    A Growing New Iberia Lures New Business 

25 More Than Just Plain Folk 

    The Collins’ Art Collection On Display 

28 Love, Dad 

    Local Dads Reflect On Fatherhood 

52 Women In Business

    A Guide To Acadiana’s Outstanding Businesswomen


Hurricane Guide 

33 Hurricane Preparation Guide 

    Stay Safe And Connected This Hurricane Season 

34 Hurricane Tracking Chart 

36 When The Sleeping Giant Awakes 

    How Flooding Prepared Us For Hurricane Season 

38 The Reason For The Season 

    Rob Perillo’s Predictions 


Cover Story 

43 Women Making A Difference 


Departments  

6 Personality 

10 Focus 

21 HomeStyle

24 On Trend 

59 Events 

64 Books 

65 Social Lights 

