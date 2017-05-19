Skip to main content

Acadiana Lifestyle

Social Lights: Symphony Sunday in the Park

05/19/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Today

Gallery: Symphony Sunday in the Park [11 Images] Click any image to expand.

Symphony Sunday in the Park 

April 2, 2017 

Symphony Sunday in the Park was the third concert of the season. This year’s theme was “From Hollywood to Broadway.” As always, the outdoor Pop concert had plenty of community members lounging in City Park enjoying Broadway tunes, big band music and jazz selections. There was also an instrument petting zoo, allowing children to experiment with music. 


Symphony Sunday in the Park From Hollywood to Broadway

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • Teens with Life Choices (TLC)

    05/30/2017
    09:00AM — 03:30PM

    The Teens with Life Choices is a must for your daughter! This 2-day, engaging course teaches gir...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
New! Read The Issue Online

 

2017 Discover Iberia

 

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Interested in:
Email Format

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Acadiana Lifestyle