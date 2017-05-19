Social Lights: Symphony Sunday in the Park
05/19/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Today
Gallery: Symphony Sunday in the Park [11 Images] Click any image to expand.
Symphony Sunday in the Park
April 2, 2017
Symphony Sunday in the Park was the third concert of the season. This year’s theme was “From Hollywood to Broadway.” As always, the outdoor Pop concert had plenty of community members lounging in City Park enjoying Broadway tunes, big band music and jazz selections. There was also an instrument petting zoo, allowing children to experiment with music.
Symphony Sunday in the Park From Hollywood to Broadway