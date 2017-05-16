Social Lights: Mad About The Chamber
05/16/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Today
Gallery: Mad About The Chamber [5 Images] Click any image to expand.
March Membership Madness: Mad About The Chamber
March 16, 2017
For two and a half days, more than 100 volunteers worked against the clock and each other to up new Chamber members and create greater community awareness of the important role of the Chamber in Iberia Parish. The high-energy campaign allowed volunteers to have fun while building the membership base.
Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce March Membership Madness