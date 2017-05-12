Books - Remarkable Memoirs

05/12/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Today

Book Review

By Raymond “Ray” Saadi — Book Editor

I am BRIAN WILSON

(Da Capo $26.99)

This memoir of the iconic leader of the Beach Boys will have you humming “Wouldn’t It Be Nice”, “God Only Knows”, “In My Room” and many more, as Wilson shares the stories of the Boys’ beginning, trials, break-ups and reunions. Revealing and refreshing.

LOVESONG OF THE DOVE

By Pope Huval (Impressions Print Design $12)

Huval returns with a poignant reminder of days past as he reminisces on a past love and his time growing up at 16, a high school junior and farmhand for his Dad in Cajun Country. Resonates with local flavor.











