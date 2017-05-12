Skip to main content

Acadiana Lifestyle

Books - Remarkable Memoirs

05/12/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Today

Book Review

By Raymond “Ray” Saadi — Book Editor

 

I am BRIAN WILSON

(Da Capo $26.99)

This memoir of the iconic leader of the Beach Boys will have you humming “Wouldn’t It Be Nice”, “God Only Knows”, “In My Room” and many more, as Wilson shares the stories of the Boys’ beginning, trials, break-ups and reunions. Revealing and refreshing.

 

 LOVESONG OF THE DOVE

By Pope Huval (Impressions Print Design $12) 

Huval returns with a poignant reminder of days past as he reminisces on a past love and his time growing up at 16, a high school junior and farmhand for his  Dad in Cajun Country. Resonates with local flavor.




I Am Brian Wilson Lovesong of the Dove

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
New! Read The Issue Online

 

2017 Discover Iberia

 

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Interested in:
Email Format

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Acadiana Lifestyle