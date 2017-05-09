Social Lights: Dave Robicheaux’s Hometown Literary Festival
05/09/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today
Gallery: Dave Robicheaux’s Hometown Literary Festival [14 Images] Click any image to expand.
Dave Robicheaux’s Hometown Literary Festival
March 31-April 1, 2017
The official Dave Robicheaux’s Hometown Literary Festival: Celebrating Storytellers from Iberia & beyond was held predominately in New Iberia’s historic district, but also included events around Iberia Parish. Various venues celebrated literature and its impact on our culture with storytelling, workshops, theatrical vignettes, music, local cuisine, bouree, tours and a 5K.