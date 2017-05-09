Skip to main content

Acadiana Lifestyle

Social Lights: Dave Robicheaux’s Hometown Literary Festival

05/09/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today

Gallery: Dave Robicheaux’s Hometown Literary Festival [14 Images] Click any image to expand.

Dave Robicheaux’s Hometown Literary Festival 

March 31-April 1, 2017

The official Dave Robicheaux’s Hometown Literary Festival: Celebrating Storytellers from Iberia & beyond was held predominately in New Iberia’s historic district, but also included events around Iberia Parish. Various venues celebrated literature and its impact on our culture with storytelling, workshops, theatrical vignettes, music, local cuisine, bouree, tours and a 5K. 


  • LEDA Job Fair

    05/09/2017
    09:00AM — 02:00PM

    Whether you're just starting out in the workforce or ready to make a change, the LEDA Job Fair ca...

  • 13 Reasons Why Forum

    05/09/2017
    11:00AM — 01:00PM

    Due to the graphic issues (ex: rape, suicide, bullying) raised in the film and the reality that s...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
New! Read The Issue Online

 

2017 Discover Iberia

 

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Interested in:
Email Format

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Acadiana Lifestyle