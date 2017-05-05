Books: James Patterson Trio

A JAMES PATTERSON TRIO

3 New and Current Novels (Little and Brown $28 & $29)

Although Patterson calls “The Black Book” his best in 20 years, I think “Cross the Line” is even better, perhaps because he wrote it alone or because it brings back Alex Cross and his wife, Bree. “The Black Book” is no slouch by any means as it deals with the disappearance of a local Madam’s little black book; and, in his glimpse of the future, “Humans Bow Down,” The “Great War” is over and the robots have won. Fans are booked for the beach.