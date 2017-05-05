Skip to main content

Books: James Patterson Trio

05/05/2017

Three New and Current Novels by James Patterson

By Raymond “Ray” Saadi — Book Editor

 

A JAMES PATTERSON TRIO  

3 New and Current Novels (Little and Brown $28 & $29)

Although Patterson calls “The Black Book” his best in 20 years, I think “Cross the Line” is even better, perhaps because he wrote it alone or because it brings back Alex Cross and his wife, Bree. “The Black Book” is no slouch by any means as it deals with the disappearance of a local Madam’s little black book; and, in his glimpse of the future, “Humans Bow Down,” The “Great War” is over and the robots have won. Fans are booked for the beach.


Cross the Line The Black Book Humans, Bow Down

