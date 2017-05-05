From the Editor - May 2017

05/05/2017 07:00AM, Published by Christy Quebedeaux, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today

Or, rather, reintroduce myself. I’m the Editor of Acadiana LifeStyle, Shanna P. Dickens. I have a new last name and a new column. I’m taking over this very prestigious piece of real estate that Founding Publisher Art Suberbielle maintained for so many years. Each month, in the Letter From The Editor, I will be revealing a little bit of backstory about how each issue came to be.

One of the aspects I love the most about the May issue is how well each of the sections complements one another. We’re debuting a new parenting section called The Parent’s Corner. Its premiere could not have come at a better time. It is the perfect addition to the Bright From The Start and Mother’s Day sections. These stories all come together to showcase how strong and dynamic the family units within our community truly are.

A shining example of that family strength is found in our cover models, Jackie and Danielle LeCompte. When I heard what Jackie did when her daughter, Danielle, was diagnosed with cancer, I knew that it would be a story that struck a chord with our readers. But the more I learned, the more I realized Danielle deserved to be a Bright From The Start honoree.

Each year, the young people whom we feature in Bright From The Start leave me completely awestricken. Their stories vary drastically, but they all share a wisdom that’s beyond their years. These kids are smart, inspiring and flat out courageous. I cannot wait for you to read their stories!

I’d also like to point out that we have added the names of the Editorial Board members to our Table of Contents page. They’re the official accountability buddies of Acadiana LifeStyle; they make sure we stay informed and engaged. We cannot thank them enough for all of their help.

